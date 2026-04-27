Ches. Men’s Foundation Awards $63,500 To 2026 Scholars

Special to the New Journal and Guide

The New Chesapeake Men for Progress Education Foundation’s (NCMPEF) Eighteenth Annual Black Male Achievement and Scholarship breakfast was held at the Chesapeake Conference Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Over six hundred attendees were inspired by the powerful keynote address from Anthony Walters, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

The NCMPEF organization awarded a total of $62,500 to twenty-one Chesapeake Public High School students and a total of $1,000 to ten Chesapeake Public Middle School students. A total of $63,500 was awarded on Saturday, April 18th. Eleven additional $2,500 scholarships will be awarded in August to total $81,000 for this year.

These eleven scholarships are open to ALL Chesapeake Public School students who are interested in either the fine arts, music, vocational trades, technology, education, attending a HBCU (Historically Black College or University) and more.

NCMPEF is proud to have established a lasting partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools, Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and the Chesapeake Education Association. NCMPEF is thankful for its numerous sponsorships such as Senator L. Louise Lucas, TowneBank, Chesapeake Regional HealthCare, The Helen E. Dragas Foundation, Dominion Energy International LongShoreMen’s Association, and a host of individual donors.

Together, we are forging ahead and striving for excellence.

If you wish to support the NCMPEF mission to provide educational scholarships, mentoring, and other educational programs and services to the youth in the City of Chesapeake, please visit the website thencmpeduf.org.