Charlie Hill Makes Historic Gift Of $1.5M To VSU

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Less than a week after Virginia State University named its Honors College after him, Charlie Hill donated $1.5 million to his alma mater.

The 1966 VSU graduate and former member of the Board of Visitors pledged $1.5 million to Virginia State during halftime at a Feb. 21 home basketball game. In an announcement, VSU called it “the largest total gift ever made to the University by a living alumnus” and referred to the donation as a “transformational moment that underscores the power of alumni leadership.”

In a statement, Hill said he made the donation because of the “foundation” VSU gave him for his four-decade corporate career.

“I want today’s students to have that same opportunity for transformation so their lives can be even richer than mine,” Hill said. “This gift is one way I can help ensure that future generations receive the support and opportunities they need to thrive, and I hope it inspires others to do the same.”

The donation comes on the heels of a 2015 donation of $100,000 from Hill to establish the Annase Wilks Hill Minerva Circle Endowment in memory of his wife, who also graduated from VSU. The endowment supports women pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

He also endowed the Charlie Hill Leadership Institute, a student organization that develops students into leaders of their chosen fields.

“Dr. Hill’s historic $1.5 million gift represents an extraordinary investment in the future of Virginia State University,” VSU President Makola Abdullah said in a statement. “His generosity strengthens our ability to expand academic opportunities, support student achievement, and advance excellence across our campus. We are deeply grateful for his continued leadership and belief in the power of a VSU education.