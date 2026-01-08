Celebrating Imani For Kwanzaa In Hampton Roads

NJG Newswire

VIRGINIA BEACH

A Kwanzaa Celebration honoring African American heritage, resilience, and the ongoing pursuit of justice was held at Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalist (CVUU) on January 1, presented by The NAACP–Virginia Beach Branch, the Racial Justice Task Force of CVUU, and the New Journal and Guide .

The program, emceed by organizer Diana Chapell, offered a thoughtfully curated series of rituals, performances, and reflections designed to educate, inspire, and engage attendees in the meaning of Kwanzaa, the Pan-African holiday created by Dr. Maulana Karenga. Now marking its 60th year, Kwanzaa is observed from December 26 through January 1, with each day dedicated to one of seven guiding principles. The principle recognized on January 1 is Imani, meaning Faith.

The celebration followed traditional Kwanzaa practices, including ancestral blessings, African drumming, and the lighting of the seven candles by Michelle Griffin and Brian Williams. A libation and prayer were offered by Baba Abnebu Powell of the Ausar Auset Society. Musical and artistic performances were provided by soloist Minister Peggy Britt, violinist Candace Powell, and poet Richard Andre Love, director of TWP.

Several individuals and organizations were honored with Certificates of Recognition for decades of exemplary service in preserving and advancing the region’s shared African American history. Honorees included Georgia Allen, Brenda Andrews, Sheri Bailey, Charles Johnson, Leah Drake Stith, Deirdre Love, Rodney Jordan, and the African American History Society. Chapell was assisted in the presentations by Zyretha Lang of Women Against Violence.

A highlight of the program was a keynote address by Dr. Colita Nichols Fairfax of Norfolk State University, who spoke on the importance of sustaining cultural rituals as anchors for community strength. In a speech interwoven with song, Fairfax shared what she called “freedom practices,” reminding attendees that collective responsibility remains essential: “No one is coming to save us.”

The celebration concluded with a traditional Kwanzaa community meal. Rev. Viola Abbitt is pastor of CVUU.