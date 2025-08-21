Facebook Pixel Tracking Pixel
Connect with us

HAMPTON ROADS
J.R. Locke, who led the Project Inclusion Board Governance Leadership Development Program at the United Way for 28 years, delivered appreciation plaques to persons who helped in the program’s success. He was assisted in the program’s planning by the Sickle Cell Family, Peer Advocates of Tidewater and Cox Communications

The Black-Eyed Peas Restaurant in Virginia Beach on August 12 was the setting for the Project Inclusion Heroes Awards Celebration which included a spacious soulful dinner.  The Award-Winning Program. has been recognized by United Way Worldwide as one of three Best Practice programs for Diversity in the nation and has been hailed as a beacon of light for diversity and excellence in non-profit board governance

Locke, who helped launch and guided the program to national acclaim, was its one and only Director for the 28 years up to his retirement last year. Under his direction, over 1,000+ Alumni completed the program and graduated from Project Inclusion. Many of them were in attendance at the program.

The Project Inclusion Program was launched in February 1997 when the Minority Advisory Council (now known as the Council on Diversity and Inclusion) was created by the United Way of South Hampton Roads (UWSHR) Board of Directors. Dr. Curtis Langley birthed the name Project Inclusion and authored the history document of The Minority Advisory Council. The  primary purpose of the program was to increase minority participation in the UWSHR system.

Program facilitators who served as weekly presenters were honored for 10 plus years of service. Others were honored for their dedication and commitment to the success of Project Inclusion.  Locke was given an appreciation award by the United Way’s Director, as well as a surprise award from Honorees. Dr. Kathy Cabler and Donna Speller Turner.

Honorees

L-R: James Davis, Ed. D- Conflict Resolution, Dr. Curtis Langley- Project Inclusion Trail Blazer Award, Kathy Cabler, Ph. D. Image Building, Joy Fisher Sykes- Effective Communication, J.R. Locke, Project Inclusion Chief Architect and 28 year Director, Nakia Keith-Inaugural Alumni Association President,  Paul McGirt- Technology Tools, Martha Rollins, JD.D  Parliamentary Procedures, Judy Anderson, Trail Blazer Award-Executive Director-Sickle Cell of SE Virginia, Brenda Andrews- Trail Blazer Award and President of The New Journal & Guide, and Donna Speller Turner- Career & Professional Development Facilitator.  Not pictured are Antione Hines immediate past President P.I. Alumni Association and Eric Moody, JD.D.-Ethical & Legal Responsibilities.
Photo by Electric Eye/Kelvin Oliver

Project Inclusion Graduates and Planning Committee

Project Inclusion Graduates and Planning Committee: L-R: Dianne E. Creekmore, Cynthia Terry Owner Black Eyed Peas, Dr. Elizabeth Locke and J.R. Locke, Project Inclusion Chief Architect and Former Director. Photo by Electric Eye/Kelvin Oliver

L-R: Dianne E. Creekmore, Cynthia Terry Owner Black Eyed Peas, Dr. Elizabeth Locke and J.R. Locke, Project Inclusion Chief Architect and Former Director.  Photo by Electric Eye/Kelvin Oliver

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Access 125 Years of Reporting

42nd Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival

Virginia Museum Of History & Culture

News Anywhere Anytime!

Trending

Hide picture