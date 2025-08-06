Visitation/ Viewing:

Aug. 8, 2025

6- 8 p.m.

Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church

7036 Chesapeake Blvd.

Norfolk, VA 23513

Celebration of Life:

Aug. 9, 2025

11 a.m.

Chartway Arena

4320 Hampton Blvd.

Norfolk, VA 23529

Services arranged by Metropolitan Funeral Service

120 West Berkley Avenue

Norfolk, VA 23523

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to:



The Cecelia Tucker Endowed Scholarship at Old Dominion University

Contributions can be sent to:

Old Dominion University

Division of University Advancement

4417 Monarch Way, 4th Floor

Norfolk, VA 23529

To make a gift online, please visit:

give.odu.edu

(https://give.odu.edu/)

(Please designate your gift to the Cecelia Tucker Endowed Scholarship)

For additional information or to make a gift by phone, please call: 757-683-5401

The Hunton YMCA

In Memory of Cecelia Tucker:

https://www.ymcahunton.org/donate