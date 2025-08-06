Connect with us

Visitation/ Viewing:
Aug. 8, 2025
6- 8 p.m.
Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church
7036 Chesapeake Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23513

Celebration of Life:
Aug. 9, 2025
11 a.m.
Chartway Arena
4320 Hampton Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23529

Services arranged by Metropolitan Funeral Service
120 West Berkley Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23523

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to:

The Cecelia Tucker Endowed Scholarship at Old Dominion University
Contributions can be sent to:
Old Dominion University
Division of University Advancement
4417 Monarch Way, 4th Floor
Norfolk, VA 23529

To make a gift online, please visit:
give.odu.edu
(https://give.odu.edu/)

(Please designate your gift to the Cecelia Tucker Endowed Scholarship)

For additional information or to make a gift by phone, please call: 757-683-5401

The Hunton YMCA
In Memory of Cecelia Tucker:
https://www.ymcahunton.org/donate

