CBC Names Nevada’s Steven Horsford As Legislators’ New Chair

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, who earned the distinction of Nevada’s first African-American State Senate Majority Leader, will lead the Congressional Black Caucus during the 118th Congress in January.

Horsford, who won reelection to Nevada’s fourth congressional district in November, was announced on Thursday as the CBC’s choice as its 28th chair.

“Over the last 50 years, the CBC has served as the ‘conscience of the Congress,’ helping guide the legislative priorities that have shaped our nation and helped improve the lives of African-Americans and all our constituents,” Horsford, 49, said in a statement.

“As Chair, I will provide the leadership, strategic vision and execute on our plans to guide us on a path that will deliver positive socioeconomic outcomes for the communities and constituencies we serve.”

Horsford’s selection as chair comes as the Democrats fall into the minority in the House.

Known for successfully working across party lines and being calm under the everyday pressures of Congress, has continued his work to ensure veterans and seniors citizens, receive needed benefits.

He authored and passed the Nevada Lands Bill to create jobs across the state and fought to protect a woman’s right to make healthcare decisions.

“I am so honored to have been elected as the CBC Secretary for the 118th Congress. It is always necessary we continue to forge a path toward getting into Good Trouble and do the work to make life better for American families,” McBath asserted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Together, we must build a brighter, more just future for our communities, our caucus, and our country.”