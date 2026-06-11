Call Him Norfolk Dr. Mayor & Interim President Alexander

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

It’s been about a month since Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenny Alexander has manned the helm as interim president at Richard Bland College.

“Dr. Kenneth Alexander has officially joined Richard Bland College (RBC) as Interim President. He brings decades of proven leadership in higher education, financial stewardship, workforce development and public service to guide the institution’s next chapter,” a May 18 press release noted, a week after he assumed office on May 11.

Kevin Massengill, Rector of the RBC Board of Visitors, said in the May 18 statement, “His political acumen, academic leadership, and commitment to regional workforce and economic development make him uniquely suited to lead the college during this transition.”

The school is named after an American Founding Father, planter, lawyer and politician from Virginia. A cousin and early mentor of Thomas Jefferson, Bland served 34 years in the Virginia General Assembly, and with John Robinson. The two-year college in Southside Virginia is a residential, liberal arts school that was launched in 1959.

Alexander has said he will not seek a new term as mayor and seems to be thriving in his new position as interim president.

His term as mayor runs until December 2028.

“He is well-positioned to move forward the College’s 2028 strategic plan, particularly in strengthening transfer pathways and expanding workforce credentials,” said Dr. Debbie Sydow, who stepped down after 14 years of leadership, and made her statement in the May 18 press release.

Alexander said in that release, “RBC’s reputation for academic quality and its strong regional partnerships drew me to this opportunity. I look forward to building on President Sydow’s legacy and working with employers to expand pathways for student success and regional talent development.”

Alexander is the president of a robust Hampton Roads funeral home chain, Metropolitan Funeral Services. His also a seasoned state and local political leader. His career spans education, government and business.

The college is affiliated with the College of William and Mary and has a campus spanning over 700 acres, situated in both Prince George and Dinwiddie Counties, adjacent to the city limits of Petersburg. It has a total enrollment of some 3,000 undergraduate students across its nine career programs.

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In its announcement, RBC officials noted Alexander most recently served as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships at the Virginia Community College System and as Executive Director of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, where he strengthened institutional advancement, led initiatives aligning education with workforce needs and spearheaded a systemwide Student Advocacy Day at the State Capitol to elevate student voices in public policy.

The school reported, as interim president, Alexander is advancing the college’s 2028 strategic plan, which aligns with the Virginia Plan for Higher Education. The plan focuses on expanding workforce programming to meet regional needs in pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare, and aviation technologies.

Alexander served in the Virginia House of Delegates (2002–2012) and Virginia Senate (2012–2016). He has also served as executive director of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education since 2025.

Alexander was elected mayor of Norfolk on May 3, 2016, and re-elected in May 2020 and November 2024. He is a lifelong resident of Norfolk and has distinguished himself through his civic, business, legislative, and community leadership.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Old Dominion University, a master’s degree in diplomacy from Norwich University and a Ph.D. in leadership and change from Antioch University.

Alexander and his wife, Donna Burnley Alexander, have been married for 35 years and are the parents of Kenneth II, a third-year law student at the University of Richmond, and David, a senior at Virginia Tech.