“Built By Us”: MEAC Ushers In New Era

NJG Newswire

NORFOLK, Va.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is ushering in a new era with the introduction of a refreshed brand identity, anchored by the tagline “Built By Us,” as approved by the MEAC Council of Chief Executive Officers.

The evolved identity enlarges the MEAC’s 56-year-old legacy built around student-athletes, educators, coaches, administrators, alumni and communities who have helped shape the conference. “Built By Us” will highlight the member institutions and their development of industry leaders and champions and the impact they make both on and off the field.

The new focus reflects the strength, pride and collective spirit that define the MEAC and its member institutions, MEAC officials announced in a press release.

“‘Built By Us’ is a reflection of who we are as a conference,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills.

“Our institutions have a proud history, and every day, our student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff, alumni and communities continue to add to that story. This new identity gives us an opportunity to celebrate that work while looking ahead to what we can accomplish togeth r.”

The redefined brand is built around five pillars that capture the MEAC’s identity, its history and its vision for the future:

Built For Purpose | What we build extends beyond competition, creating opportunity and impact beyond the game.

Built On Legacy | We celebrate the foundation created by generations before us while continuing to evolve, innovate, and create new possibilities.

Built Together | Every student-athlete, institution, coach, scholar, alumnus, fan, and community contributes to the strength and impact of the MEAC.

Built Through Excellence | We pursue excellence through discipline, determination, resilience, and the commitment required to achieve the highest level.

Built By Us | We take ownership of the work, the process, and the results that shape our own story and build our future with intention.

“Together, these principles provide a framework for how the conference will tell its story moving forward, recognizing the people and institutions that have built the conference while emphasizing the role each generation plays in shaping what comes next,” according to the press release.

The new identity will serve as the foundation for the MEAC’s external efforts, including its digital platforms, championships and events. As part of the rebrand, the conference will introduce a new brand guide and a series of initiatives designed to bring the “Built By Us” identity to life.

Those efforts will create new opportunities to spotlight MEAC presidents, student-athletes, alumni, coaches, faculty, staff and other members of the conference community whose contributions continue to strengthen the conference.

The conference will continue to introduce elements of the refreshed brand as it works to further connect its institutions, student-athletes, alumni and communities through a unified identity.

“The rebrand marks the next chapter for a conference with a rich history and a continued commitment to building opportunities for future generations of HBCU student-athletes and leaders,” the release noted.

About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) enters its 56th year of intercollegiate competition with the 2026–27 academic year. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, the MEAC is comprised of eight distinguished Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) along the Atlantic seaboard: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, and South Carolina State University. Since its founding in 1970, the MEAC has been dedicated to promoting academic excellence, sportsmanship, and the personal growth of student athletes. For more information, visit www.MEACSports.com.