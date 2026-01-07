Bridge Corner: The American Bridge Association (ABA)

Hello and welcome to The Bridge Corner. This year, the American Bridge Association (ABA) will celebrate its 94th year! “The American Bridge Association was formed in 1932 by black tennis players at Buckroe Beach, Virginia. During this time blacks were excluded from most bridge events. The desire to compete in the sport of tennis, despite the racial barriers of the time, resulted in the creation of the American Tennis Association in 1916. The Association often held its matches on college campuses such as Hampton Institute, now Hampton University, and Lincoln University, where adequate facilities were available. One such championship event was held at Hampton in 1932. At the conclusion of the tournament, a group of tennis players, who were also bridge enthusiasts, suggested having a duplicate bridge match in the evening as a form of relaxation.

This event, coupled with impetus from the Cromwell School of Contract Bridge in New York City, marked the beginning of the American Bridge Association.” (the ABA’s website: www.ababridge.org/about-aba).

Fast forward to today and the benefits of learning and playing bridge have skyrocketed; bridge is no longer “just a form of relaxation”. Dr. Christopher Shaw, a researcher from Carlinville, Il., completed a study in 2005 that shows children who play bridge perform better on standardized tests than their non-playing counterparts (www.ccshawjr@aol.com). The Alzheimer’s Association is developing a lifestyle intervention program to support brain health and prevent brain decline using bridge as part of the Alzheimer’s “10 Ways to Love Your Brain” campaign (www.ACBL.org/Alzheimer’sAssociation). Then there is the study that says, “Forget exercise. Forget chicken soup. Forget sleep, vitamins, and heredity. If you want to stay healthy, play bridge!” A study by researcher Marian Cleeves Diamond, a University of California-Berkeley professor of integrative biology, indicates that playing contract bridge leaves people with higher numbers of immune cells which makes for a stronger immune system (www.berkeley.edu/news/berkeley/2000/11/15/bridge.html).

Overwhelming evidence strongly suggests that in 2026, playing bridge will be FUN while supporting academic, health, and lifestyle improvements.

Come, join us; take advantage of the awesome benefits of learning to play bridge. Let’s start now with a quick first lesson! Two important concepts: 1) EVERY bid asks a question and 2) During the bidding, you ARE NOT playing your hand, you must discipline yourself to ANSWER your partner’s question(s). in order to “open” the auction for bidding, a player (the opener) must have at least 12 points. In order for the partner of the opening bidder to respond, this player (the responder) must have at least 5 points. The point system: Ace = 4 points; King = 3 points; Queen = 2 points; Jack = 1 point. From a deck of 52 cards (no Jokers), deal four hands 0f 13 cards in each hand (four players/2 pairs are needed). Make North & South a pair facing each other and East & West a pair facing each other. How many points are in each hand? Who has enough points to open the bidding; who can respond? How many points are in the deck? In our next session, we will discuss the questions that each bid represents.

TIDEWATER BRIDGE CLUB:

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library

2350 Berkley Ave., Extension

Norfolk, VA 23523

The dates for the next four games are:

1) Wed., Jan. 7, 2026 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2) Wed., Jan. 14, 2026 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3) Wed., Jan. 21, 2026 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4) Wed., Jan. 28, 2026 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Game fee is $6.25 (paid BEFORE the game thru our voucher system. Contact L. Owes at email below). Light snacks and water provided; bring your lunch.

Contact Lawrence Owes at l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.