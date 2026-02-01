Education
Bridge Corner: January 29, 2026
Bridge players and beginners alike can look ahead to a full slate of 2026 activities, including flexible 8-week Beginning Bridge Lessons in Virginia Beach and upcoming Tidewater Bridge Club games highlighting local winners and community play.
BRIDGE LESSONS IN 2026
There will be three 8-week sessions of Beginning Bridge Lessons offered in 2026. Each 8-week session is divided into two four-week sections. This division allows a student the advantage of “testing the ‘bridge’ waters” without making a large financial investment.
SESSION ONE:
Section 1:
March 7 – Lesson #1, March 14 – Lesson #2, March 21 – Lesson #3, March 28 – Lesson #4
(4 weeks = $25).
Section 2:
April 4 – Lesson #5, April 11 – Lesson #6, April 18 – Lesson #7, April 25 – Lesson #8
(4 weeks – $25).
SESSION TWO:
Section 1:
May 2 – Lesson #1, May 9 – Lesson #2, May 16 – Lesson #3, May 23 – Lesson #4
(4 weeks – $25).
Section 2:
June 6 – Lesson #5, June 13 – Lesson #6, June 20 – Lesson #7, June 27 – Lesson #8
(4 weeks – $25).
SESSION THREE:
Section 1:
September 5 – Lesson #1, September 12 – Lesson #2, September 19 – Lesson #3, September 26 – Lesson #4
(4 weeks – $25).
Section 2:
June 6 – Lesson #5, June 13 – Lesson #6, June 20 – Lesson #7, June 27 – Lesson #8
(4 weeks – $25).
TIME: Saturday mornings 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
FORMAT: 9:30 to 10 AM covering the lesson for the day; 10AM to 11:30 playing hands.
COST: $25 per 4-week section. Cash or check (payable to J L Douglas) payable first day of class.
LOCATION: The Bridge Center, 817 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 (behind Kempsville Presbyterian Church)
REGISTER: Send name, email, phone number, Session & Section date to jldouglas23462@aol.com. Use “bridge lessons” for subject.
Tidewater Bridge Club’s Winning Players In The
January 21, 2026 Game:
Lillye Holly – Wilma Horne – Marshall Hutto – Wanda Miller – Lawrence Owes – Gene Payne – Aldis Raymond – Sandra Starkey – Rose Ward – Betty Warren
TIDEWATER BRIDGE CLUB:
Richard A. Tucker
Memorial Library
2350 Berkley Ave., Extension
Norfolk, VA 23523
The dates for the next three games are:
1) Wed., Feb. 4, 2026
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2) Wed., Feb. 11, 2026
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3) Wed., Feb. 18, 2026
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Game fee is $6.25 (paid BEFORE the game thru our voucher system. Contact L. Owes at email below). Light snacks and water provided; bring your lunch.
Contact Lawrence Owes at l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.
