Bridge Corner: January 29, 2026

BRIDGE LESSONS IN 2026

There will be three 8-week sessions of Beginning Bridge Lessons offered in 2026. Each 8-week session is divided into two four-week sections. This division allows a student the advantage of “testing the ‘bridge’ waters” without making a large financial investment.

SESSION ONE:

Section 1:

March 7 – Lesson #1, March 14 – Lesson #2, March 21 – Lesson #3, March 28 – Lesson #4

(4 weeks = $25).

Section 2:

April 4 – Lesson #5, April 11 – Lesson #6, April 18 – Lesson #7, April 25 – Lesson #8

(4 weeks – $25).

SESSION TWO:

Section 1:

Advertisement

May 2 – Lesson #1, May 9 – Lesson #2, May 16 – Lesson #3, May 23 – Lesson #4

(4 weeks – $25).

Section 2:

June 6 – Lesson #5, June 13 – Lesson #6, June 20 – Lesson #7, June 27 – Lesson #8

(4 weeks – $25).

SESSION THREE:

Section 1:

September 5 – Lesson #1, September 12 – Lesson #2, September 19 – Lesson #3, September 26 – Lesson #4

(4 weeks – $25).

Section 2:

Advertisement

June 6 – Lesson #5, June 13 – Lesson #6, June 20 – Lesson #7, June 27 – Lesson #8

(4 weeks – $25).

TIME: Saturday mornings 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

FORMAT: 9:30 to 10 AM covering the lesson for the day; 10AM to 11:30 playing hands.

COST: $25 per 4-week section. Cash or check (payable to J L Douglas) payable first day of class.

LOCATION: The Bridge Center, 817 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 (behind Kempsville Presbyterian Church)

REGISTER: Send name, email, phone number, Session & Section date to jldouglas23462@aol.com. Use “bridge lessons” for subject.

Tidewater Bridge Club’s Winning Players In The

January 21, 2026 Game:

Lillye Holly – Wilma Horne – Marshall Hutto – Wanda Miller – Lawrence Owes – Gene Payne – Aldis Raymond – Sandra Starkey – Rose Ward – Betty Warren

Advertisement

TIDEWATER BRIDGE CLUB:

Richard A. Tucker

Memorial Library

2350 Berkley Ave., Extension

Norfolk, VA 23523

The dates for the next three games are:

1) Wed., Feb. 4, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2) Wed., Feb. 11, 2026

Advertisement

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3) Wed., Feb. 18, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Game fee is $6.25 (paid BEFORE the game thru our voucher system. Contact L. Owes at email below). Light snacks and water provided; bring your lunch.

Contact Lawrence Owes at l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.