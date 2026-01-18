Bridge Corner – January 15, 2026

Hello and welcome to The Bridge Corner. Bridge enthusiasts always promote bridge as a challenging and fun game to play. So, how do other special interest groups, institutions, and organizations view playing bridge? The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) states “Looking for a fun way to spend some time with friends or family? Check out Bridge!

This classic card game is perfect for players of all ages, and it’s a great way to test your skills and strategy. Plus, it’s a great way to stay sharp and keep your mind active. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, Bridge is a great game to play.” (games.aarp.org/games/bridge).

In our last session, we learned that it takes two pairs (four people) to make up a bridge table. North and South are partners sitting opposite of each other and East and West are partners sitting opposite of each other. There are 52 cards in a deck; each of the four players is delt a hand that has 13 cards. There are 40 points in a deck of cards; Ace = 4 points, King = 3 points, Queen = 2 points, Jack – 1 point. From our last session, we know that it takes AT LEAST 12 points to open the bidding. We also discovered that bridge is about ANSWERING partner’s questions. Let’s take a look at the statements and questions that a bid is making (learning to de-code a bid). First, the four (4) things EVERY one-level (1) OPENING bid says:

1) Point count.

A. If opening 1 Club ©, 1 Diamond (D), 1 Heart (H), or 1 Spade (S), then opener is showing AT LEAST 12 points. Opener could have as much as 21 points (opener will show the top of his points on his rebid or second bid) but for opening, he is guaranteeing AT LEAST 12 points.

B.If opening 1 No Trump (N/T), opener is showing exactly 15 to 17 points. In our later session, we will cover the No Trump opening and responses in detail.

2) The opening bid MUST show whether or not there is AT LEAST a five card Major suit (Spades or Hearts) in the hand. The opening bid of 1 Spade (or 1 Heart) indicates the hand contains AT LEAST 5 Spades (or AT LEAST 5 Hearts). The opening bid of 1 Club or 1 Diamond (the Minor suits) shows NO 5-CARD Spade or Heart suit.

3) The opener must ask his partner (the responder) for information about responder’s hand:

A. If opener bids 1 Club, 1 Diamond, or 1 No Trump, then opener is asking his partner if he has AT LEAST a four-card Spade or Heart suit (a four-card Major suit).

B.If opener bids 1 Spade or 1 Heart, then opener is asking his partner if partner has at least 3 cards in the opening Major suit

Advertisement

4) If opener bids 1 Club, 1 Diamond, 1 Heart, or 1 Spade, then opener is asking partner if partner has AT LEAST 5 points in order to respond to opener’s bid. If opener bids 1 No Trump, then opener is asking partner if partner has AT LEAST 8 points in order to respond to opener’s bid.

Now that we know the four (4) things EVERY one-level (1) opening bid is saying, let’s de-code a few one-level opening bids:

– 1 Spade opening bid means = 1) partner I have AT LEAST 12 points. I could have as many as 21 points, but I promise you at least 12; 2) partner I have AT LEAST 5 Spades in my hand; 3) partner, do you have AT LEAST 3 Spades? 4) partner, do you have AT LEAST 5 points needed to respond to my bid? (Same code for a 1 Heart opening bid)

– 1 Club opening bid means = 1) partner I have AT LEAST 12 points. I could have as many as 21 points, but I guarantee you at least 12 points; 2) partner, I DO NOT have a 5-card Spade or Heart suit in my hand; 3) partner, do you have AT LEAST a 4-card Spade or Heart suit in your hand? 4) partner, do you have AT LEAST 5 points needed to respond to my bid? (Same code for a 1 Diamond opening bid)

– 1 No Trump opening bid means = 1) partner, I have EXACTLY 15 to 17 points. I have NO LESS than 15 points and NO MORE than 17 points; 2) partner, I DO NOT have a 5-card Spade or Heart suit in my hand; 3) partner, do you have AT LEAST a 4-card Spade or Heart suit in your hand? 4) partner, do you have AT LEAST 8 points needed to respond to my bid? In our next meeting, we will cover the responses to opening bids.

Tidewater Bridge Club’s Winning Players In The January 7, 2026 Game:

Olethia Everett – Lillye Holly – Wilma Horne – Lawrence Owes – Gene Payne – Leon Ragland – Aldis Raymond – Sanda Starkey – Elva Taylor – Rose Ward

TIDEWATER BRIDGE CLUB:

Richard A. Tucker

Memorial Library

2350 Berkley Ave., Extension

Norfolk, VA 23523

The dates for the next four games are:

Advertisement

1) Wed., Jan. 21, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2) Wed., Jan. 28, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Game fee is $6.25 (paid BEFORE the game thru our voucher system. Contact L. Owes at email below). Light snacks and water provided; bring your lunch.

Contact Lawrence Owes at l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.