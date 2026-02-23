Education
Bridge Corner – February 19, 2026
This week’s Bridge Corner breaks down responses to one-level opening bids, giving players a clear roadmap for point count, major suit fits, and proper raises. Plus, see the latest winners from Tidewater Bridge Club and upcoming Norfolk game dates.
#BridgeCorner #ContractBridge #BridgeLessons #NorfolkVA #HamptonRoads #CardPlayers #TidewaterBridgeClub #BridgeStrategy
Hello and welcome to The Bridge Corner.
In today’s lesson, we’ll cover responses to the opener’s one-level bid. But first, let’s review the four things every one-level opening bid tells us:
1) Point Count
A. If opening 1 Club (C), 1 Diamond (D), 1 Heart (H), or 1 Spade (S), opener shows at least 12 points.
B. If opening 1 No Trump (NT), opener shows exactly 15–17 points. We’ll cover No Trump openings and responses in detail in a later session.
2) Major Suit Information
The opening bid must show whether there is at least a five-card major.
• 1 Spade or 1 Heart shows at least five cards in that major.
• 1 Club or 1 Diamond shows no five-card major.
• 1 No Trump also shows no five-card major.
3) Opener Is Asking for Information
A. If opener bids 1 Club, 1 Diamond, or 1 No Trump, opener is asking whether responder has at least a four-card Spade or Heart suit.
B. If opener bids 1 Spade, opener is asking if partner has at least three Spades.
If opener bids 1 Heart, opener is asking for three Hearts.
4) Minimum Points Required to Respond
• After 1 Club, 1 Diamond, 1 Heart, or 1 Spade, responder needs at least 5 points.
• After 1 No Trump, responder needs at least 8 points.
Responding to a 1-Level Opening
1) Responding to 1 Club or 1 Diamond
(Promises at least three cards in that minor)
A. Bid your five-card major. With two five-card majors, bid Spades first.
B. Bid four-card majors up the line (Hearts before Spades if you have both).
C. With five cards in partner’s suit:
• Raise to the 2-level with 5–10 HCP
• Raise to the 3-level with 11–12 HCP
D. With five of the other minor:
• At the 1-level (after 1 Club), respond 1 Diamond with 5–12 HCP
• If forced to the 2-level (after 1 Diamond), bid 2 Clubs with 12+ HCP
E. With other balanced hands:
• 1 NT = 5–10 HCP
• 2 NT = 11–12 HCP
• 3 NT = 13–15 HCP
2) Responding to 1 Heart or 1 Spade
(Promises at least five in the major)
A. With three or more of partner’s suit:
• 5–10 HCP → Raise to the 2-level
• 11–12 HCP → Raise to the 3-level
• 13+ HCP → Bid another suit first, then bid 4 of partner’s suit
B. With two or fewer of partner’s suit:
• After 1 Heart, with 4 Spades → Bid 1 Spade
• 5–10 HCP → Bid 1 NT
• 11+ HCP and a five-card suit → Bid that suit at the 2-level
• 11–12 HCP with two of partner’s suit → Bid 2 NT
• 13–15 HCP with two of partner’s suit → Bid 3 NT
Example
If North opens 1 Club and South holds:
Spades: K Q 2
Hearts: J 9 8 7
Diamonds: Q 5 3 2
Clubs: J 4
South has 9 HCP.
We now understand the four things North’s 1 Club opening promises.
South’s correct response is 1 Heart.
If South’s hand remains the same, what should South respond if North opens 1 Diamond, 1 Heart, or 1 Spade?
We’ll cover No Trump bids and responses next session.
Tidewater Bridge Club – Feb. 11, 2026 Winners
Lillye Holly
Wilma Horne
Marshall Hutto
Sharon Kelly-Green
Gene Payne
Leon Ragland
Aldis Raymond
Joan Snellings
Sandra Starkey
Rose Ward
TIDEWATER BRIDGE CLUB
Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library
2350 Berkley Ave. Extension
Norfolk, VA 23523
Next Games:
Wed., Feb. 25, 2026 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 4, 2026 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 11, 2026 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Game fee: $6.25 (paid before the game through the voucher system).
Contact L. Owes for voucher information.
Light snacks and water provided. Please bring your lunch.
For additional information, contact Lawrence Owes at
l.a.owes1@gmail.com
