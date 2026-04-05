Bridge Corner 4.2.26

Hello and welcome to the Bridge Corner. You can now double your bridge enjoyment with a game on Wednesdays and effective April 11, 2026, a game on Saturdays! Contact l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.

TIDEWATER DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB

COME LEARN, PLAY, HAVE FUN!

Richard A. Tucker

Memorial Library

2350 Berkley Ave., Extension

Norfolk, VA 23523

Wednesdays 10 A.M – 2 P.M.

The dates for the next four games are:

Wed., Apr. 8, 2026 Wed., Apr. 15, 2026 Wed., Apr. 22, 2026 Wed., Apr. 29, 2026

TIDEWATER DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB

COME LEARN, PLAY, HAVE FUN!

Effingham Street Family YMCA

1013 Effingham St., Portsmouth, VA 23704

Saturdays 10 A.M – 2 P.M.

The dates for the next four games are:

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Sat., Apr. 11, 2026 Sat., Apr. 18, 2026 Sat., Apr. 25, 2026 Sat., May 2, 2026

In this session, we will continue to list and explain the responses to the 1 No Trump opening bid. The 1 No Trump (N/T) opening bid, like EVERY one-level opening bid, is saying four things: 1) Giving point count (1 N/T = 15 to 17 points); 2) Indicating whether or not there is at least a 5-card major suit in the hand (1 N/T = no 5-card Spade or Heart suit in the hand); 3) If 1 Spade or 1 Heart is opened, then asking for at least 3 cards in the suit opened; if 1 N/T, 1 Diamond, or 1 Club opened, then asking for at least a four card major suit. So, when 1 N/T is opened, the opener is asking his partner for at least a four card Spade or Heart suit (Majors) and at least 8 points in order to respond.

Responder’s | High Card Points (HCP)

Bid Options 0-7 Points 8-9 Points 10-14 Points No 4-card Spade or Heart suit Pass 2 N/T 3 N/T A 4-card Spade and/or Heart suit Advertisement Pass Stayman Stayman A 4-card & a 5+ Major suit Jacoby Transfer Stayman Stayman 5+ Major suit (Spade and Heart) Jacoby Transfer Jacoby Transfer Advertisement Jacoby Transfer

In our previous session, we described the Stayman Convention: with a 4-card Major suit(s) and 8+ HCP, bid 2 Clubs = STAYMAN. This bid says “opener, do you have a four-card Spade or Heart suit? If so, name it. When the No-Trump opener answers this 2 Club bid, responder bids his point count.

With an 8-card Major suit fit discovered

8 – 9 HCP bid at the 3 level in the discovered 8-card Major suit fit

10 – 14 HCP bid at the 4 level (game) in the discovered 8-card Major suit fit

With no 8-card Major suit fit discovered

8 – 9 HCP bid 2 No Trump

10 – 14 HCP bid 3 No Trump

Now, let’s take a look at the Jacoby Transfer Convention: With 0+ HCP, bid the suit below your long Spade or Heart suit (must have 5+ cards in the Major suit).

2 Diamond or 2 Heart bid = 0+ High Card Points

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This says “I have at least a 5-card Major suit in the suit directly above the one I named. * If I (the responder) bid 2D, I want you (the 1 No Trump opener) to re-bid 2 H. * If I (the responder) bid 2H. I want you (the 1 No Trump opener) to re-bid 2 Spades. After the No Trump opener accepts the transfer, responder tells opener his point count:

Points 5-Card Major Suit 6-Card Major suit

0-7: Pass Pass

Points 8-9: 2 N/T Raise to 3 level in the Major

Points 10 – 14: 3 N/T Bid 4 Spades or 4 Hearts (game)

Tidewater Bridge Club’s Winning Players In The Mar. 25, 2026 Game:

Lillye Holly – Wilma Horne – Marshall Hutto – Sharon Kelly-Green – Wanda Miller

Shirley Nottingham – Lawrence Owes – Gene Payne – Leon Ragland – Aldis Raymond

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Sandra Starkey – Elva Taylor

Game fee is $6.25 (paid BEFORE the game thru our voucher system. Contact L. Owes at email below). Light snacks and water provided; bring your lunch.

Contact Lawrence Owes at l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.