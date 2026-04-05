Entertainment
Bridge Corner 4.2.26
The Tidewater Duplicate Bridge Club invites players to Wednesday and Saturday sessions in Norfolk and Portsmouth, focusing this week on 1 No Trump responses, Stayman and Jacoby Transfer conventions, while celebrating March winners and fostering skill-building in bridge enthusiasts.
#TidewaterBridgeClub #BridgeLessonsVA #DuplicateBridge #StaymanConvention #JacobyTransfer #NorfolkBridge #PortsmouthBridge #WeekendBridge
Hello and welcome to the Bridge Corner. You can now double your bridge enjoyment with a game on Wednesdays and effective April 11, 2026, a game on Saturdays! Contact l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.
TIDEWATER DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB
COME LEARN, PLAY, HAVE FUN!
Richard A. Tucker
Memorial Library
2350 Berkley Ave., Extension
Norfolk, VA 23523
Wednesdays 10 A.M – 2 P.M.
The dates for the next four games are:
- Wed., Apr. 8, 2026
- Wed., Apr. 15, 2026
- Wed., Apr. 22, 2026
- Wed., Apr. 29, 2026
TIDEWATER DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB
COME LEARN, PLAY, HAVE FUN!
Effingham Street Family YMCA
1013 Effingham St., Portsmouth, VA 23704
Saturdays 10 A.M – 2 P.M.
The dates for the next four games are:
- Sat., Apr. 11, 2026
- Sat., Apr. 18, 2026
- Sat., Apr. 25, 2026
- Sat., May 2, 2026
In this session, we will continue to list and explain the responses to the 1 No Trump opening bid. The 1 No Trump (N/T) opening bid, like EVERY one-level opening bid, is saying four things: 1) Giving point count (1 N/T = 15 to 17 points); 2) Indicating whether or not there is at least a 5-card major suit in the hand (1 N/T = no 5-card Spade or Heart suit in the hand); 3) If 1 Spade or 1 Heart is opened, then asking for at least 3 cards in the suit opened; if 1 N/T, 1 Diamond, or 1 Club opened, then asking for at least a four card major suit. So, when 1 N/T is opened, the opener is asking his partner for at least a four card Spade or Heart suit (Majors) and at least 8 points in order to respond.
Responder’s | High Card Points (HCP)
Bid Options
0-7 Points
8-9 Points
10-14 Points
No 4-card Spade or Heart suit
Pass
2 N/T
3 N/T
A 4-card Spade and/or Heart suit
Pass
Stayman
Stayman
A 4-card & a 5+ Major suit
Jacoby Transfer
Stayman
Stayman
5+ Major suit (Spade and Heart)
Jacoby Transfer
Jacoby Transfer
Jacoby Transfer
In our previous session, we described the Stayman Convention: with a 4-card Major suit(s) and 8+ HCP, bid 2 Clubs = STAYMAN. This bid says “opener, do you have a four-card Spade or Heart suit? If so, name it. When the No-Trump opener answers this 2 Club bid, responder bids his point count.
With an 8-card Major suit fit discovered
8 – 9 HCP bid at the 3 level in the discovered 8-card Major suit fit
10 – 14 HCP bid at the 4 level (game) in the discovered 8-card Major suit fit
With no 8-card Major suit fit discovered
8 – 9 HCP bid 2 No Trump
10 – 14 HCP bid 3 No Trump
Now, let’s take a look at the Jacoby Transfer Convention: With 0+ HCP, bid the suit below your long Spade or Heart suit (must have 5+ cards in the Major suit).
2 Diamond or 2 Heart bid = 0+ High Card Points
This says “I have at least a 5-card Major suit in the suit directly above the one I named. * If I (the responder) bid 2D, I want you (the 1 No Trump opener) to re-bid 2 H. * If I (the responder) bid 2H. I want you (the 1 No Trump opener) to re-bid 2 Spades. After the No Trump opener accepts the transfer, responder tells opener his point count:
Points 5-Card Major Suit 6-Card Major suit
0-7: Pass Pass
Points 8-9: 2 N/T Raise to 3 level in the Major
Points 10 – 14: 3 N/T Bid 4 Spades or 4 Hearts (game)
Tidewater Bridge Club’s Winning Players In The Mar. 25, 2026 Game:
Lillye Holly – Wilma Horne – Marshall Hutto – Sharon Kelly-Green – Wanda Miller
Shirley Nottingham – Lawrence Owes – Gene Payne – Leon Ragland – Aldis Raymond
Sandra Starkey – Elva Taylor
Game fee is $6.25 (paid BEFORE the game thru our voucher system. Contact L. Owes at email below). Light snacks and water provided; bring your lunch.
Contact Lawrence Owes at l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.
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