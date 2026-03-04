Local News in Virginia
Bridge Corner – 3.5.26
Understanding the 1 No Trump opening bid is essential to strong contract bridge play. This week’s Bridge Corner breaks down point ranges, hand requirements, and proper responses—giving players the clarity needed to compete with confidence at the table.
Bid Options
0-7 Points
8-9 Points
10-14 Points
< 4-card Spade or Heart
Pass
2 N/T
3 N/T
Only 4-card S or H
Pass
Stayman
Stayman
One 4-card & One
Jacoby Transfer
Stayman
Stamen
5+ card S or H
> 4-card Spade or Heart
Jacoby Transfer
Jacoby Transfer
Jacoby Transfer
Hello and welcome to The Bridge Corner. In this session, we want to list and explain the responses to the 1 No Trump opening bid. The 1 No Trump (N/T) opening bid, like EVERY one-level opening bid, is saying four things: 1) Giving point count (1 N/T = 15 to 17 points); 2) Indicating whether or not there is at least a 5-card major suit in the hand (1 N/T = no 5-card Spade or Heart suit in the hand); 3) If 1 Spade or 1 Heart is opened, then asking for at least 3 cards in the suit opened; if 1 N/T, 1 Diamond, or 1 Club opened, then asking for at least a four card major suit. So, when 1 N/T is opened, the opener is asking his partner for at least a four card Spade or Heart suit (majors) and at least 8 points in order to respond.
Before we look at the responses to a 1 No Trump opening bid, let’s examine what a N/T hand looks like: 1) No 5-card or longer major suit (Spades or Hearts); 2) No singletons (suits with only one card); 3) No voids (suits with no cards); 4) if there’s a doubleton (2 cards in a suite) there is only 1 doubleton.
PLEASE NOTE: Whether a 1 No Trump (15 to 17 points), 2 No Trump (20 to 21 points), or 3 No Trump (25+ points) hand is opened, all opening No Trump hands have no 5+ card Spade or Heart suite, no singleton or void, and if the hand has a doubleton, there can only be one doubleton.
Using the chart above, when your partner opens 1 N/T, and your hand is 3 Spades, 3 Hearts, 4 Diamonds, and 3 Clubs with 7 High Card Points (HCP), you will Pass! If you are responding to a 1 N/T opening bid holding 3 Spades, 3 Hearts, 4 Diamonds, 3 Clubs with 8 or 9 HCP, then you raise partner’s suit to 2 N/T. And, if you are fortunate enough to be holding 3 Spades, 3 Hearts, 4 Diamonds, and 3 Clubs with 10 to 14 HCP when your partner opens 1 N/T, you will JUMP to 3 N/T.
In our next session, we will cover the “Stayman” and the “Jacoby Transfer” Conventions.
Tidewater Bridge Club’s Winning Players In The Feb. 25, 2026 Game:
Lillye Holly | Marshall Hutto | Lawrence Owes | Gene Payne
Leon Ragland | Aldis Raymond | Joan Snellings | Sandra Starkey
TIDEWATER BRIDGE CLUB:
Richard A. Tucker
Memorial Library
2350 Berkley Ave., Extension
Norfolk, VA 23523
The dates for the next four games are:
1) Wed., Mar. 11, 2026
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2) Wed., Mar. 18, 2026
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3) Wed., Mar. 25, 2026
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3) Wed., Apr. 1, 2026
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Game fee is $6.25 (paid BEFORE the game thru our voucher system. Contact L. Owes at email below). Light snacks and water provided; bring your lunch.
Contact Lawrence Owes at l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.
