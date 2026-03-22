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Bridge Corner – 03.19.2026

This week’s Bridge Corner breaks down the Stayman convention and how High Card Points guide responses to a 1 No Trump opening bid, helping players make smarter, strategic decisions at the table.
#BridgeGame #CardGames #StaymanConvention #BridgePlayers #GameStrategy #NorfolkVA #TidewaterBridge #LearnBridge

Responder’s | High Card Points (HCP)

Bid Options

0-7 Points

8-9 Points

10-14 Points

No 4-card Spade or Heart Suit

Pass

2 N/T

3 N/T

A 4-card Spade and/or Heart Suit

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Pass

Stayman

Stayman

Hello and welcome to The Bridge Corner.  In this session, we want to continue to list and explain the responses to the 1 No Trump opening bid.  The 1 No Trump (N/T) opening bid, like EVERY one-level opening bid, is saying four things: 1) Giving point count (1 N/T = 15 to 17 points); 2) Indicating whether or not there is at least a 5-card major suit in the hand (1 N/T = no 5-card Spade or Heart suit in the hand); 3) If 1 Spade or 1 Heart is opened, then asking for at least 3 cards in the suit opened; if 1 N/T, 1 Diamond, or 1 Club opened, then asking for at least a four card major suit.  So, when 1 N/T is opened, the opener is asking his partner for at least a four card Spade or Heart suit (majors) and at least 8 points in order to respond.

STOP!  Let’s investigate this “Stayman” convention as a response to a 1 No Trump opening bid:  With a 4-card Major suit(s) and 8+ HCP, bid  2 Clubs = STAYMAN.  This bid says “opener, do you have a four-card Spade or Heart suit?  If so, name it.  When the No-Trumper opener answers this 2 Club bid, responder bids his point count.

  With an 8-card Major suit fit discovered (when responder bids 2 Clubs and the opener bids 2 Spades {or 2 Hearts} and the responder also has a 4-card Spade {or a 4-card Heart} suit, then there are four Spades {or 4 Hearts} in each hand for a total of 8 cards in a major suit,  making an 8-card Major suit fit)

8     9  HCP bid at the 3 level in the discovered 8-card Major suit fit                    

10 – 14  HCP bid at the 4 level (game) in the discovered 8-card Major suit fit

Example:  Opener has 16 HCP, no void, no singleton; partner has 4 Hearts

Opener bids 1 N/T    ->  -> -> -> -> Partner bids 2 Clubs

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Opener rebids 2 Hearts -> -> ->   Partner bids 3 H with 8/9 HCP

                                                                                   Partner bids 4 H with 10-14 HCP   

   

  With no 8-card Major suit fit discovered  (when responder bids 2 Clubs and the opener bids 2 Spades and the responder has a 4-card Heart suit; or when the responder bids 2 Clubs and the opener bids 2 Hearts and the responder has a 4-card Spade suit; or, when the responder bids 2 Clubs and the opener bids 2  Diamonds, indicating that the opener does NOT have a 4-card Spade or a 4-card Heart suit, then there is no 8-card Major suit fit discovered.

8    9  HCP  bid  2 N/T

10 – 14 HCP bid 3 N/T

Example:  Opener has 16 HCP, no void, no singleton; partner has 4 Hearts

Opener bids 1 N/T    -> -> -> -> -> Partner bids 2 Clubs

Opener rebids 2 Spades -> -> -> -> Partner bids 2 N/T with 8/9 HCP

                                                                                    Partner bids 3 N/T with 10-14 HCP

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In our next session, we will cover the Jacoby Transfer convention.

Tidewater Bridge Club’s Winning Players In The Mar. 11, 2026 Game:

Lillye Holly – Wilma Horne – Sharon Kelly-Green – Shirley Nottingham – Lawrence Owes

Gene Payne – Leon Ragland – Aldis Raymond – Joan Snellings – Sandra Starkey – Rose Ward – Elva Taylor

TIDEWATER BRIDGE CLUB:

Richard A. Tucker

Memorial Library

2350 Berkley Ave., Extension

Norfolk, VA  23523

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The dates for the next four games are:

   

1)  Wed., Mar. 25, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.    

2)  Wed., Apr. 1, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3)  Wed., Apr. 8, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4)  Wed., Apr. 15, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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Game fee is $6.25 (paid BEFORE the game thru our voucher system.  Contact L. Owes at email below).   Light snacks and water provided; bring your lunch.

Contact Lawrence Owes at l.a.owes1@gmail.com for additional information.

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