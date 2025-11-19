Boys & Girls Clubs To Open New Center In Chesapeake For Teens

CHESAPEAKE

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia (BGCSEVA) is transforming a former Chesapeake retail space into The Club Teen Center, a first-of-its-kind facility in Hampton Roads designed exclusively for teens. On November 14, 2025, a beam signing ceremony was held for center, attended by regional leaders and youth.

The event also celebrated the public launch of BGCSEVA’s Campaign to Great Futures, a capital campaign supporting the construction and long-term impact of this transformative new space.

Kevin Will, President & CEO of BGCSEVA, opened the ceremony by emphasizing the vision behind the effort. “The Campaign to Great Futures is more than a capital effort. It’s a promise to our young people that their dreams matter and their futures are worth investing in,” Will said. “This center will redefine what it means to prepare young people for the future.”

The ceremony featured remarks from regional leaders and youth voices, including:

• Kevin Will, President & CEO, BGCSEVA

• Isaiah, BGCSEVA 2025 Youth of the Year

• Dr. Jared Cotton, Superintendent, Chesapeake Public Schools

• Congressman Bobby Scott, U.S. House of Representatives

• Mayor Rick West, Mayor of Chesapeake

The Club Teen Center will fill a critical gap in Chesapeake, where current BGCSEVA programming ends after 5th grade. The Club will provide teens ages 13-18 access to purpose-driven programs that help them build workforce-ready skills, explore career pathways, engage with mentors and employers, and develop confidence and leadership. Unlike traditional youth facilities, this state-of-the-art center will give teens a dedicated environment to grow, explore, and envision their futures beyond graduation.

“This building used to be Greenbrier Lighting, where I used to get lights from many times,” said Mayor Rick West. “Now it will bring a new light to Chesapeake through these teens.”

During the ceremony, elected officials, community members and youth signed an honorary beam, symbolizing both the literal and symbolic foundation of the future teen center and the shared commitment to expanding opportunity, access, and life-changing impact for young people across Hampton Roads.

To learn more about the Campaign to Great Futures or to support the Chesapeake Teen Center project, visit www.bgcseva.org or contact Adrianna Rivera, Chief Development Officer, at arivera@bgcseva.org or (757) 321-6140.