Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia Names 2026 Youth of the Year Winners

Special to the New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON ROADS

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia (BGCSEVA) recently celebrated the next generation of Hampton Roads leaders during its annual Youth of the Year Gala. This year’s event held at Rivers Casino Portsmouth named Junior Youth of the Year and Youth of the Year winners. Kevin Will, president and CEO of BGCSEVA, was also recognised for providing leadership that continues to shape the organization’s impact.

The premier event honored finalists who advanced through a rigorous, yearlong process focused on academic achievement, community service and leadership within their Clubs. After sharing deeply personal stories of resilience and growth with a panel of judges, one youth and one teen were named this year’s winners.

Junior Youth of the Year: Tavion

Tavion was named 2026 Junior Youth of the Year, earning top honors among three finalists from across Hampton Roads. A self-described lover of cooking and chess, Tavion said both hobbies have helped build his confidence.

“Cooking lets me find something new every time and gives me confidence,” he said. “With chess, I enjoy the quiet focus and planning several moves ahead.”

The middle school student credits the Club with helping him grow beyond what he imagined possible.

“It’s more than just a place to go after school. It shaped me. I learned, I had fun, and I became part of a family bigger than I ever imagined. I’m more confident and more connected because of it.”

Youth of the Year: Christian

Christian was named 2026 Youth of the Year and will advance to represent Southeast Virginia at the state competition. In his remarks, the high school teen spoke candidly about growing up without a father and how that absence shaped his confidence and identity.

“Statistics may tell you what it’s like to grow up without a dad,” Christian said. “But they don’t tell you how that absence shapes your confidence. They don’t tell you about how to care for a mom making sure there are meals, hospital visits watching over her, and everything in between. They don’t tell you how quickly a child learns to adapt.”

Advertisement

For Christian, adaptation meant learning how to make himself “smaller” to feel safe in certain situations. What changed his trajectory, he said, was the consistent support he found at the Club.

“The Club gave me stability, meals, trusted adults and a place where I felt seen,” he said. “Statistics measure numbers, not experience. The Boys & Girls Club gave me public speaking skills and self-confidence. It helped me see myself as someone who can contribute, advocate and create change.”

Christian now plans to pursue a career in social work, inspired by the mentors who supported him.

Honoring a Decade of Service

The gala also recognized Kevin Will, president and CEO of BGCSEVA, for a decade of leadership and service. Board Chair DeAndre Coke presented the award, honoring Will’s heart for service and the measurable impact the organization has made under his leadership.

“Youth of the Year is a journey,” Will said. “It’s about what these young people do all year long – academics, community service and leadership in their Clubs. Our Clubs are nothing without community support. Thousands of kids come through our doors, and our staff give them the tools to be successful.”

He added that the program is about helping young people develop their voices as leaders.

“They are the future leaders of our community, and the future is bright.”

2026 Hall of Fame Inductee

BGCSEVA also announced Shannon Pierce, president and CEO of Virginia Natural Gas, as a 2026 Hall of Fame inductee, recognizing her leadership and longstanding commitment to supporting youth across the region.