Both NSU Teams Make MEAC 2025 History

By Wayne Lynch

Freelance Reporter

Special to the Guide

What a wonderful showcase of excellence in coaching and competitiveness, along with spirited basketball pkay on display at the 55th annual HBCU MEAC tournament.

The 2024-25 Mid Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) basketball tournament concluded on March 15th at Norfolk Scope Arena, where Norfolk State University (NSU) claimed both the men’s and women’s championships.

NSU Men, 66-65, Over SCSU

On the men’s side, NSU overcame some early struggles, including 16 turnovers for the game, to secure a narrow 66-65 victory over their opponent, South Carolina State University.

Senior guard Christian “Philly” Ings led the team with 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half. His clutch free throw down the stretch late helped seal the win.

Teammate Brian Moore Jr., who was named tournament Most Outstanding Player, contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. With this victory NSU earned a spot in the 2025 NCAA Division 1 March Madness tournament versus #1 seed Florida. NSU will once again face another #1 seed as a #16 seed playing in Raleigh NC. on Friday March 23rd.

This is another story in itself SMH!

Lady Spartans, 64-58, Over Howard

For the women, the Lady Spartans gained a historic third consecutive MEAC title, as they defeated Howard University 64-58.

Kierra Wheeler, who scored 19 points, was named the tournament Most Outstanding Player. Despite a cold shooting second quarter that saw their 11 point lead shrink to one at the half, NSU regained control in the second half, thanks to solid performances from Wheeler, Diamond Johnson (16 points, 5 assists), Da’Brya Clark who contributed 10 pts, to have 3 scorers in double figures. Wheeler also made a key three-point field goal late in the contest to help secure the win.

In short, Norfolk State University Spartans emerged as the MEAC champions, marking a successful season for the school and claiming MEAC superiority, in both the first place regular season and now adding another conference championship as well!

NSUW will be playing against University of Maryland as the 13th seed on March 22 in the Xfinity Center College Park.

Congratulations! Behold!

On A Personal Note

The writer also wanted to share a personal note; In addition to the action on the court, I wanted to recognize 2 of the head coaches and one assistant – Larry Vickers of Norfolk State University, Jermaine Woods of Coppin State University and Donnie Stith, assistant coach at Howard University.

These coaches were outstanding in their efforts in getting their teams prepared to perform at a high level. And as former players in Hampton Roads, they are now carrying on the tradition of mentoring, coaching and supporting our young adults success. Just as the writer did, for over a course of 4 decades, from their high school playing days until college and now coaching at historical HBCU universities.

The writer also recognizes and congratulates Mahogany Lester, a senior from Virginia Beach, on her outstanding career and tournament run. I’ve had the pleasure of watching her develop into a great athlete, team leader and a fierce competitor. Congratulations Mahogany!

Job well done!