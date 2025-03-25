Bookworm Review: Women’s History Month Books for Kids

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Mom and Grandma know a lot of things.

They know what you like for breakfast and for lunch. They help you find the coolest clothes and the best toys. They’re really good at telling stories, teaching you chores, and giving you hugs. You know they do great things and so have other women throughout history – so grab these great books and learn more …

March is Women’s History Month and learning about it is easy when you have “The ABC’s of Women’s History” by Rio Cortez, illustrated by Lauren Semmer (Workman, $18.99). From artists and activists to Zora Neale Hurston, this book takes very young readers on a tour through the decades, other cultures, countries, and careers, music and more. Parents will be surprised at the breadth of this book and the women in it; kids ages three to six will love the fun, vibrant artwork.

The child who likes to draw and create will find inspiration inside “Make Your Mark” by Jacci Gresham with Sherry Fellores, illustrated by David Wilkerson (Dial Books for Young Readers, $18.99). It’s Gresham’s story of being the first known Black female tattoo artist, the struggles she had and the boundaries she ignored on her way to a career in ink. This is a great tale that parents won’t mind reading aloud because each short chapter starts with words meant to empower kids and to remind them that they can do whatever they put their minds to doing. Be sure to call your 4-to-6-year-old’s attention to the afterword.

Slightly older children who are looking for a good Women’s History Month book can’t go wrong with “Valiant Vel” by Jerrianne Hayslett, illustrations by Aaron Boyd, afterword by Michael Phillips (Wisconsin Historical Society Press, $20). Even when she was a kid in the 1940s, Vel Phillips was an activist in her Milwaukee hometown, speaking out against racism. She became a lawyer in 1951 and she continued to fight for equality and Civil Rights through politics and protest. For the 9-to-13-year-old who longs to make a difference in the world, this book is full of photos, artwork, kid-friendly chapters, and inspiration.

And finally, for readers ages 9 and up, “The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts” by Loren Grush with Rebecca Stefoff (Simon & Schuster, $17.99) may be just right for Women’s History Month. This “young readers edition” is all about America’s first female astronauts – Sally Ride, Anna Fisher, Kathy Sullivan, Rhea Seddon, Judy Resnik, and Shannon Lucid – and their groundbreaking, history-making work at NASA and beyond. Here, your child will thrill to tales of their training, their work, what it’s like to be an astronaut, and what it’s like to struggle while focusing on a big dream. Older children will think this book’s out of this world.

And if these books aren’t enough, be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for help on finding more. They’ve got books for you to consider and take home. Plus, for Women’s History Month and otherwise, they know lots of things.