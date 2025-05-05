Bookworm Review: Mother’s Day Books for Kids

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Every day, your Mom or Grandma does nice things for you.

She fixes your lunch and dinner, makes sure your clothes are clean and that you have a safe place to sleep. Whose cookies are best? Mom’s! Who hugs better? Grandma does (but Mom’s a close second!) They love you a lot, you know, so why not share one of these great books about Moms, Grandmas, and kids for Mother’s Day this year …

The littlest readers – those who are 1-to-3-years-old – will love a read-aloud with “My Mama Bear and Me” by Sophie Beer (Dial, $12.99). Polar bears live in the snow. Grizzly bears live in the mountains. But Mama Bear lives in your house and she’s the best kind of bear. Be sure to grrrrrowl when reading this book for maximum giggles. Bonus: this is a board book, so it’s sturdier, and meant for little kids.

Even kids who hate baths or hair-washing day will love to see “Wash Day Love” by Tanisia Moore and Raissa Figueroa (Scholastic Press, $18.99) and “Wash Day with Mama” by Monica Mikai (Crown, $18.99). Yes, there are two new books on this subject and both books tell the story of taking care of Black hair, from the special wash to the even more special styling afterward. There are subtle differences between them, though; one is more humorous; the other, more celebratory. For kids ages four to eight, either or both of them will make them proud of the hair they’ve got and the Mamas who help make that hair look its best.

You’ve heard the song. Maybe you’ve even sang along, so now read “A Thousand Years” by singer-songwriter Christina Perri, illustrated by Joy Hwang Ruiz (Viking, $18.99) Based on the famous and heart-touching tune, this book shows the love between mother and child as the little girl grows in both body and bravery. If you love the song, you’ll be happy to know that the book is just as beautiful, and perfect for kids ages four to six. Hint: play the song often and this book will become a favorite.

And for the little chatterbox who also loves the outdoors, “A Cup of Quiet” by Nikki Grimes, illustrated by Cathy Ann Johnson (Bloomsbury, $18.99) is a great book to read out loud. Sometimes, things get too noisy for Grandma, and she asks for a cup of quiet. For her granddaughter, that’s the silliest thing ever because you can’t put quiet in a cup. Or can you? This book is perfect for the 5 to 8-year-old child who likes to garden, especially when the time is spent with Grandma.

And if these Mama-and-Grandma-themed books aren’t exactly what you want, if you want more like them, or if you need something good for an older child or teen, be sure to head to your local bookstore or library. You’ll find lots of books there, and people who’ll help you find the exactly right one for your young reader. Then grab what you need. It’ll be a nice thing.