Booker sets Record for Longest Senate Speech

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) began a marathon historic speech on the Senate floor on Monday March 31 at 7 p.m. to disrupt “the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able” as he protested Donald Trump, Elon Musk and White House anti-American policies.

Booker continued in strong form for 25 hours plus, surpassing all previous Senate speeches, including the former longest speech delivered by segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond in 1957.

While he was speaking, Booker answered questions, read letters from constituents and recited famous liberating works like the Negro National Anthem written by James Weldon Johnson.

During his time on the Senate floor, Booker was not allowed to leave the podium for any reason, including a bathroom break.