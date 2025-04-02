National News
Booker sets Record for Longest Senate Speech
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) made history with a 25-hour marathon speech on the Senate floor, surpassing all previous records. His protest against Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and White House policies included answering questions, reading letters, and reciting powerful works like the Negro National Anthem.
#CoryBooker #SenateSpeech #PoliticalProtest #HistoricFilibuster #JamesWeldonJohnson #USPolitics #ElonMusk #DonaldTrump #Democrats
NJG Newswire
Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) began a marathon historic speech on the Senate floor on Monday March 31 at 7 p.m. to disrupt “the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able” as he protested Donald Trump, Elon Musk and White House anti-American policies.
Booker continued in strong form for 25 hours plus, surpassing all previous Senate speeches, including the former longest speech delivered by segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond in 1957.
While he was speaking, Booker answered questions, read letters from constituents and recited famous liberating works like the Negro National Anthem written by James Weldon Johnson.
During his time on the Senate floor, Booker was not allowed to leave the podium for any reason, including a bathroom break.
Trending
- Education1 week ago
Behold Ian Lindo! I.C. Norcom Senior Chosen Youth Rep For Coast Guard
- Black History1 week ago
Bookworm Review: Women’s History Month Books for Kids
- Black Business News1 week ago
House Speaker Aligns Rise In Unemployment Claims With Fed Cuts
- Black History6 days ago
Women’s History Month: State Historical Marker To Be Dedicated For Old Folks Home In Essex County
- Hampton Roads Community News7 days ago
NJGPOD S1E5: Annette Dunbar Speaks on Community Service
- Black History1 week ago
Part Two: “It Came To That”: How 4 Greensboro A&T College Students Helped Forge A Movement
- Black Business News1 week ago
Passes At 76: George Foreman: Boxer, Entrepreneur and Pastor
- Black History6 days ago
‘Uprooted’ Film On Newport News’ Displacement Attracts Packed House