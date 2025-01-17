Book Signing At Aspire Art Gallery Features Former NSU AD Marty Miller

NORFOLK

Aspire Art Gallery, located at 645 Church Street, Norfolk, VA 23510 will feature a Book Signing by Norfolk State University’s former Athletic Director, MARTY MILLER. His book title is BASES FOR SUCCESS YOU’VE GOT MORE THAN WHAT IT TAKES. The book signing will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2025 from noon to 3 p.m.

MARTY MILLER, the former Athletic Director at Norfolk State University, whose career spanned nearly 50 years with the Spartans, will be discussing his book, “BASES FOR SUCCESS YOU’VE GOT MORE THAN WHAT IT TAKES.”

Do you want to be successful? Of course you do! As humans, we crave accomplishments; BASES SUCCESS offers the opportunity to hear the inner musing of an accomplished man, Marty Miller, Baseball Hall of Famer. His name sits prominently on the Norfolk State University baseball stadium as a tribute to what he gave the world of baseball. Without a doubt, he is a true example of success.

In this book, Miller allows us into his world, providing a glimpse of insight into the principles, values, events, and challenges that helped to shape his legacy. In these pages you will read about inspiring stories of beating the odds, powerful quotes from great thinkers, and advice that will help you achieve success in your life.

Miller was named the head baseball coach in 1973 and held the role until 2005. While coaching, Miller led Norfolk State to 712 wins in his 32-plus year career and is the winningest coach in program history.

Aspire Art Gallery is a new gallery in the City of Norfolk that features original art and art prints, along with a gift shop featuring work by local artisans. The hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11-5:00 and Saturdays from 11-4 p.m. Contact the Gallery Director, Joan L. Rhodes-Copeland for more information and to reserve your copy of the book.

Share this: Reddit

Facebook

Nextdoor

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Print

