Black Press App Bundles U.S. & Global Black News

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) has released a global news application that includes news and feature articles that reflect the global reach of the Black Press of America.

NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. announced the launch of the app during the State of the Black Press Address at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

“This is the first Black-owned, global international app that aggregates not only the Black news in America but the Black news in the Caribbean, the Black news in Brazil, the Black news in Africa, and Black news in Asia. All over the world,” Dr. Chavis proclaimed.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the 196th anniversary of the Black Press than to launch this app.”

International developer Carol Davis, who helped to create the app for the NNPA, said her vision was clear.

“I saw a need for an international platform that emphasizes the needs and requirements of the African-American and other Black populations worldwide,” Davis stated.

“It could be a voice for a lot of people. There are many more news feeds from Europe, the Middle East, and all over the world, and this will be representative of a global app.”

Chavis credited NNPA Chair Karen Carter Richards and the trade association’s executive board with pushing him to make the app a reality.

“I’ve been tasked to not just reflect on the past,” Chavis stated, “but to make sure that we technologically equip ourselves.”

Available for free, the app has sections that include Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, The U.K., Culture, Politics, Women, and Opinion.

The NNPA represents over 247 Black-owned newspapers and multimedia businesses in the United States of America through a strategic alliance and outreach to hundreds of thousands of digital and social media platforms, channels, and international news aggregation and distribution businesses.

Launched globally on the 196th anniversary of the Black Press of America, the NNPA World News app is the portal of the world’s largest expanding Black-owned news media network.

The NNPA Board of Directors are Chair and Houston Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards; First Vice President and Atlanta Voice Publisher Janis Ware; Second Vice Chair and The County News of Charlotte Publisher Fran Farrer; Secretary and Mississippi Link Publisher Jackie Hampton; and Treasurer and Texas Metro News Publisher Cheryl Smith.

Dr. Chavis concluded, “NNPA World News app also represents, documents, aggregates, and distributes news and truthful information about the challenges, the traumas, the struggles, the opportunities, the culture, the triumphs, and the resilient excellence and progress accomplished by over 1.2 billion people of African descent and others internationally.”

