Black Men Rock At Awards Ball
The 2025 Black Men Rock Image Awards & Scholarship Ball celebrated visionary honorees and uplifted students through scholarship support at the Bridgerton-themed gala hosted by Faithwalk Productions and the Black Excellence Group in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK
The 2025 Black Men Rock Image Awards & Scholarship Ball was held December 6 Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront, celebrating an extraordinary class of honorees whose leadership, service, creativity, and integrity continue to uplift our communities. Hosted by Faithwalk Productions and the Black Excellence Group, the Bridgerton-themed gala featured red-carpet moments, dynamic performances, and a powerful spotlight on students supported through the event’s Scholarship Fund.
