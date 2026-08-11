Black Mayors: Climate Change Is In America’s Top Five Crucial Issues

By Hazel Trice Edney

(TriceEdneyWire.com)

“Even though we have an administration that doesn’t even believe that climate change is real, we’re smart and we know that it is real,” says Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, president of the African American Mayors Association (AAMA), in an interview with the Trice Edney News Wire. “People can see these storms that are causing flooding in areas that have never been flooded. People know it’s hotter. They can see that. What we’re doing now is just allowing ourselves to be prepared for the world that we know that we want.”

Baltimore mayor since 2020, Scott has earned a reputation for using his power to actively prepare for the world that he envisions. For example, three years into his administration, he signed into law City Council Bill 21-0159, to help “facilitate a transition to zero emissions vehicles for the City’s administrative fleet.

This action followed the 2022 announcement of Scott’s vision for a goal of 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2045.

Among his earliest legislative actions, Scott also signed a bill requiring the city’s three pension funds to divest from the fossil fuel industry.

“My administration knows the critical importance of ensuring our city is able to confront the climate crisis head-on and do everything in our power to ensure Baltimore is leading the way in sustainability and climate resilience,” he said in a press statement.

He said he hopes this vision will spread around the nation to mayors of AAMA as effects of climate change – including global warming, pandemics and other health crisis – have historically affected Black and other people of color disparately.

Scott represents the 641 African American mayors of the AAMA, an organization that grew out of the 50-year-old National Conference of Black Mayors, which merged with the AAMA in 2016. Black mayors represent 48 million citizens across the country.