Nationwide — Shelton Muhammad, an African American farmer in Southampton County, Virginia, is calling for urgent public support to help protect his family’s farm from what he describes as a longstanding campaign of harassment, sabotage, and economic suppression led by individuals tied to white supremacist ideologies.

For over 15 years, Muhammad and his family have fought to maintain ownership of their small farm against what he says is a coordinated effort involving local agencies, legal entities, and individuals with deep institutional influence. He claims that members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Farm Service Agency (FSA), local officials, and lawyers have taken strategic actions to economically destabilize his farm in an effort to seize it through legal and financial manipulation.

“Generations of Black farmers have had their land stolen or have been forced to sell through underhanded tactics,” Muhammad says. “We are determined not to let history repeat itself.”

Last year, the family’s main farming equipment was reportedly sabotaged, causing a 20-month operational shutdown and significant financial strain. Muhammad says that despite mounting legal and repair costs, the family was able to retain the land. However, he warns that another wave of sabotage has recently targeted their primary farming operation — the same one that generates revenue to cover the mortgage, pay taxes, and compensate family workers.

The family has received a proposed real estate tax payment plan from lawyers Muhammad believes are working to create conditions that would lead to default and force a court-ordered sale. “The plan is to make us break the payment terms and then rush our property into a forced sale through the courts,” he explained.

Before this latest setback, Muhammad had begun implementing an agribusiness program designed to help sustain Black-owned farms, provide affordable produce to local communities, and create a model of economic independence for other farmers facing similar challenges. He believes this program is a direct threat to those who wish to maintain systemic control over agriculture and land ownership in the region.

Now, Muhammad is asking the public to support his efforts by sharing his story and contributing to a fundraising effort aimed at restoring the farm’s operations, covering overdue real estate taxes, compensating workers, and expanding the agribusiness program.

“This is more than about just one farm,” Muhammad says. “It’s about protecting the legacy and future of Black farmers and standing up to the systems that continue to work against us.”

Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page to support the Muhammad family farm and the ongoing development of the agribusiness program. Community members and supporters are also encouraged to spread the word and help raise awareness of the challenges Black farmers face nationwide.

Donations can also be sent via Cash App: $sheltonmuhammadfarm, Zelle: 757-556-2381, or a Check/Money Order made payable to: Muhammad Family Farm, 33181 The Hall Road, Branchville, VA 23828.

Advertisement

For press inquiries or media interviews, contact muhammadfamilyfarm@gmail.com