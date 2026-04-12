Black Doctors’ Association Raises Alarm On Cuba’s Health Crisis

Special to the New Journal and Guide

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The National Medical Association (NMA), representing the collective voice of Black physicians and the patients they serve, has sounded an alarm regarding the escalating health consequences of the ongoing Cuban blockade. This comes following a recent dialogue between NMA President Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., and the Ambassador of Cuba Tanieris Diéguez.

Cuba’s healthcare system is currently experiencing severe strain driven by an intensifying energy crisis linked to restrictions on fuel access. U.S. sanctions and blocked oil imports along with an outdated infrastructure and weak economy have created one of the worst energy crises Cuba has faced in decades.

As a result, hospitals and clinics are facing persistent power outages, disrupting life-saving services such as neonatal care, dialysis, chemotherapy, and surgical procedures. More than 96,000 patients are currently awaiting surgeries, including thousands of children, as the system is forced to delay care due to limited operational capacity.

“As physicians committed to health equity and global health justice, we call for immediate removal of elements of the blockade that have led to the humanitarian and health impacts affecting the people of Cuba. We further encourage dialogue, transparency, and collaboration among the global medical and public health communities in response to the crisis to assist with access to care, medical supplies, and life-sustaining resources needed post blockade,” said NMA in its statement.

Fuel shortages are also impairing ambulance services, the transportation of healthcare workers, and the distribution of essential medicines. National pharmaceutical production has slowed significantly, and the stability required to store vaccines and critical medications is increasingly at risk due to ongoing electricity disruptions.

The consequences are particularly alarming for vulnerable populations. Shortages of antibiotics, nutritional supplements, and basic medical supplies are contributing to worsening maternal and infant health outcomes, including tens of thousands of children experiencing delays in routine vaccinations due to logistical and energy constraints.

From a medical and ethical standpoint, these conditions raise urgent concerns, said NMA. “Access to reliable electricity, essential medicines, and functioning healthcare infrastructure are foundational to modern medicine. When these are compromised, the result is preventable suffering, delayed care, and increased risk of morbidity and mortality.

“Health is a human right. Public health systems must be protected from policies that unintentionally or disproportionately harm civilian populations, particularly children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with chronic or life-threatening conditions.

“The NMA stands in solidarity with healthcare professionals working under constrained conditions and reiterates its commitment to advocating for policies that protect patient care, preserve human dignity, and uphold the fundamental principles of public health.”