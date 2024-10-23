Black Churches Want Black Folks To Go To The Polls

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Kamala Harris’ recent visit to Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church caused the national spotlight to briefly shine on this popular Black mega church’s Souls to the Polls event; but the spotlight has already shifted, due to the fact that other Black denominations are urging its congregants to get out and vote.

This means New Birth Pastor Jamal Bryant took Harris by the arm on her 60th birthday, ushered her down the aisle to the pulpit on Oct. 20. Harris addressed the congregation and then sped off in her motorcade to speak at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro,located just south of Atlanta.

In other words, on Oct. 20, Harris addressed thousands of Black voters at two churches in Georgia. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest has more than 10,000 members. Divine Faith Ministries has a 55,000 square foot worship center that seats thousands.

Many people lined up at dusk to grab a seat at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church including Kim Stevens of Lithonia who came with a group of friends.

“First of all, I’m gonna praise the Lord,” Stevens told WSB-TV reporters explaining that she came ”to be a part of history.” If elected, Harris would be the nation’s first female president. “First female, first Black female. She represents a lot of what I represent, so I had to be here,” Stevens said.

Inside the church, Harris walked to the pulpit at New Birth Missionary Baptist and said, “Our country is at a crossroads, and where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith.

We face this question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” she asked. “A country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and justice?”

Apparently, Harris’ sermon raised a question that is gaining traction in the Black church.

The Conference of National Black Churches, for example, has designed a website that features a voter toolkit, sermon starters on the election, as well as tips on how churches can launch phone banks, door-to-door canvassers, and motivate college voters.

Here is another example. A lot of Blacks belong to the Conference of National Black Churches. It has more than 25 million members from 31 congregations that include AME, AMEZ, CME, COGIC, and Baptist members.

“In the 2024 election cycle, we seek to leverage the influence of the African-American church to turn out 70 percent of the Black voting-age population across the country through voter education, registration, and mobilization,” the Conference of National Black Churches noted in a statement on its website: (CONFERENCE OF NATIONAL BLACK CHURCHES)

Its website also includes a downloadable brochure titled, “10 Black Faith and Justice Ideas.”

Meanwhile, Harris’ question is clearly gaining traction with the AME Church, which has more than 2.5 million members, 3,817 pastors, 21 bishops and 7,000 congregations. It has designed a website that offers information about voter registration, education, and voter registration deadlines.

Meanwhile, some Black denominations are looking past the election and hosting wellness conferences. For example, the Healthy Churches 2030 Conference will be held online on Nov. 13-16.

This four-day event will be held about a week after the Nov. 6 election. It will offer dozens of expert presentations and educational sessions for faith and community members, pastors, deacons, missionaries, elders, public health and medical professionals, caregivers, advocates, and more. Register at www.HC2030.org.

Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, the founder and CEO of the Healthy Churches 2030 Conference, said in a recent statement, “Faith communities are the oldest, most important, and most ubiquitous institutions that Black people own, lead, and fund. Their potential and influence to lessen the impact of systemic disparities and improve the health status of African-Americans is unmatched.”

This wellness event is sponsored by The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a 35-year-old organization that mobilizes faith communities to respond to health crises in Black communities. Balm of Gilead aims to eliminate health disparities and create equitable opportunities for people to live healthy lives.

Registration for Healthy Churches 2030 is required and costs $50 per person, covering all four days of the conference. Special rates of $35 per person are available for groups of 20 or more.

For more information, visit www.healthychurches2030.org.

