Bill Strengthens HBCUs’ Role In Africa Partnerships

WASHINGTON

U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) recently introduced the HBCU Africa Partnerships Act to encourage the growth of research partnerships between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and federal agencies to advance development in sub-Saharan Africa.

“HBCUs like Delaware State University can play a critical role in helping the United States connect with members of the African diaspora and further build our partnerships with allies and partners across the African continent,” said Senator Coons. “I’m excited to introduce this bipartisan bill to promote and expand collaborations between HBCUs and federal agencies across many fields of research. This legislation builds on the historic contributions of HBCUs to U.S. international relations and ensures that they will continue to have a strong impact on our nation’s foreign policy and security.”

“Malign actors like China continue to expand their influence across sub-Saharan Africa, jeopardizing America’s national security interests and exploiting African communities,” said Senator Scott. “Our HBCUs are producing top-tier researchers and academics who are working to find solutions to global challenges. Encouraging greater collaboration between HBCUs and African partners will strengthen our relationships and combat authoritarian influence, while helping to fortify the foundations that enable free-market economies to flourish.”

“HBCUs are a vital asset to our higher education system and our country overall,” said Senator Kaine. “These institutions and the talent they attract can play an important role in America’s efforts to partner with other countries around the world. This legislation would help us build the relationships between our HBCUs and federal agencies, like the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, that we need to help make happen, and to strengthen America’s partnerships in sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.”

“Delaware State University is excited about Senator Coons’ introduction of the HBCU Africa Partnerships Act. This legislation will create abundant possibilities for America’s HBCU researchers, faculty, and students to connect with their counterparts in the sub-Saharan countries of Africa,” said Delaware State University President Tony Allen, PhD.

“Delaware State University’s outreach and community service capabilities already extend across the local, regional, national, and global spectrum, but it would be tremendously meaningful for our community to share research and technical expertise on the African continent – the cultural and ethnic root of most of our campus community.”

The HBCU Africa Partnerships Act will:

• Expand partnerships and student exchange programs at HBCUs to build up the capacity and expertise of students, scholars, and experts from sub-Saharan Africa in key development areas, including food systems, agriculture, nutrition and farming, democracy, and public health.

• Authorize the State Department to establish a short-term exchange program for African students, scholars, and experts to spend a semester or academic year at an HBCU.

Direct the State Department to develop and increase educational grant opportunities, agency partnerships, and outreach and communications at HBCUs.

