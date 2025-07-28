By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

In a wide-ranging and reflective appearance on the Black Press of America’s Let It Be Known, Bill Cosby—long regarded as television’s most iconic father figure—shared his thoughts on the death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor who portrayed Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Warner, 54, reportedly drowned, and his passing has struck a deep chord with generations who grew up watching the groundbreaking series. Speaking with his trademark blend of intellect, personal memory, and cultural clarity, Cosby honored Warner’s legacy while revisiting the impact of The Cosby Show, a series that helped reshape how Black family life was portrayed on television.

“I heard about Malcolm’s drowning,” Cosby said. “And then Pam [Warner’s mother] called me about a day after Malcolm drowned… She picked up the phone. I said, ‘Hello.’ And then I heard a sound… it was weak. She didn’t say a word at first. Then she said, ‘Oh, Bill.’ I did not stay on the phone much longer. That was enough.” Cosby described Warner’s mother, Pamela, as a devoted parent who played a central role in guiding her son’s life and career. “She laughs and she jokes, but she doesn’t play,” Cosby said. “She was very hands-on. And her love for Malcolm was unwavering.”

He also shared that Phylicia Rashad, who played Claire Huxtable, reached out to him following the news of Warner’s death. “There was a call from Claire Huxtable—that is, Phylicia. She made the same call,” Cosby recalled, providing a sense of the emotional toll the loss has taken on the close-knit cast. Cosby explained that the character of Theo was drawn directly from his real-life son, Ennis, and their conversations about education, responsibility, and identity. “Ennis once said, ‘I just want to be regular people,’” Cosby said. “Smoke began to form between both ears.” That real-life experience became one of the most famous on the show— with Cosby’s character telling Warner’s, “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

The iconic television star praised Warner’s discipline, intellect, and dedication. “Malcolm was very intelligent, very efficient, and he loved life,” Cosby recalled. “He and Ennis became close friends. We developed Theo’s character together, based on real life.” The conversation expanded beyond individual memories to a larger examination of The Cosby Show’s cultural mission. Cosby spoke in detail about the importance of platforming Black professionals, Black family structure, and historically Black colleges and universities. “We didn’t buy tickets to get here,” Cosby said, referring to the historical journey of Black Americans. “Our ancestors were brought here to work for free. And for Cliff and Claire Huxtable to come from one floor in the South and become a doctor and a lawyer—this was about dignity, about love, and about excellence.”

Cosby, who broke barriers in the 1960s with the television show, “I Spy,” also spoke about education as a life-long pursuit—both in and outside the classroom. He recounted his son’s challenges with dyslexia and how those experiences shaped the show’s themes, particularly in episodes focused on learning styles and academic self-confidence. And he credited Warner for bringing those stories to life on screen with care and truth. “He was free,” Cosby said. “And that tape needs to be heard,” referencing a performance Warner gave with the Minnesota Symphony. “He called me after the concert and said, ‘I did exactly what I wanted to do.’” When asked about the possibility of remakes of classic films like Let’s Do It Again or Uptown Saturday Night, Cosby didn’t hesitate.

“There’s no sense in remaking something just because you liked it,” he said. “Talk about your own life. You’d be surprised how interesting your own life is.” Cosby closed the interview not with sorrow, but with purpose. “This is not to get angry,” he said. “This is to celebrate a man—54 years old, asphyxiated, swept out to sea. His life, and where he wanted to go, should be remembered.” He added, “It’s difficult to work against heaven.” Cosby also acknowledged civil rights legends like Dick Gregory and Rachel Robinson and spoke about why he has always stood with the Black Press. “Dick Gregory told me, always remember the Black Press,” Cosby said. “Take out ads, do the interviews, support them. And I have.”

In one of the most striking moments of the interview, Cosby shared a lesson from his grandmother—an uneducated woman in formal terms, but, as Cosby made clear, a profound thinker. “She asked me, is the glass half full or half empty?” Cosby recalled. “I told her that’s what we were discussing in class. And she said, ‘Well, it depends on if you’re pouring or drinking.’ That’s the kind of wisdom we come from.” He ended the conversation with a charge to everyone: to reflect, to create, and above all, to tell their own stories.

“All you have to do is celebrate,” he insisted. “And do the correct thing.”