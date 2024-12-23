Hampton Roads Community News
BIG News At Norfolk State University
Former NFL Star Michael Vick is introduced as the 19th head football coach at Norfolk State University at the NSU Student Center in Brothers Auditorium on December 23, 2024. In attendance were a plethora of political, community and faith leaders, as well as alumni. The high profile hire has energized the local Hampton Roads community and the HBCU world. Best to Coach Vick and NSU!
All photos by Randy Singleton
