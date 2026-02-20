BHM Spotlight: Remembering Kenneth Easley, Chesapeake’s Only NFL Hall of Famer

By Rev. Dr. Glenda Murray Kelly

On November 14, 2025, the community was shaken by the loss of our dear classmate and fellow Chesapeake native son Kenneth Mason Easley, Jr. aka Kenny. His memorial service was hosted at the Chesapeake Conference Center on January 16, 2026.

People from across the United States and local friends attended and spoke highly of the NFL Hall of Famer. They declared that Kenny was a top notch sportsman, and in reality, he left a legacy behind as being the first and only NFL Hall of Famer in the City of Chesapeake, Va.

The story about Kenny, as most called him during elementary school at George Washington Carver, Chesapeake, VA, is that he always loved sports. His father, the Late Kenneth Mason Easley, Sr. was a football player.

Kenny Jr.’s story is one of great success as it relates to the sports industry. He was not only a football player, he played basketball as well, at Oscar F. Smith High School, Chesapeake. However, there were times that he became depressed from not being able to play football. He graduated from high school in 1977.

He furthered his education at UCLA and played college football, graduating with a degree in political science. He was selected to play in the NFL and NBA. He was a multi-talented sportsman, but football was his love. Later, in his spare time he practiced and became an outstanding golfer.

He rejected playing professional basketball and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 1981. He publicly spoke his mind about not wanting to play for that team. However, his skills were outstanding on and off the field.

Our Chesapeake ICON became a household name. Easley’s jersey number 45, known as the “Enforcer” was doing his thing in football.

The community was loving him; however, when seven years had passed, Kenny was injured. This left him with a severe medical condition that took him off of the playing field. It was Kenny’s desire to play professional football for at least 15 years.

He retired early from football, but utilized his skills in business. He and former NFL player Bruce Smith owned and operated the Norfolk NightHawks which was a member of the AF2.

The team was founded in 1999 and the games were played at the Norfolk Scope from 2001-2003.

His book “The Enforcer” is scheduled to be released. That was one of Kenny’s last requests. He further requested that there would be training camps for the youth starting at George Washington Carver Intermediate School. His picture that was taken at his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017 is now on the wall of GWC Intermediate School.

When speaking with the staff it was recognized that the school had basketball for 5th graders and no football. Therefore, the community must come together to provide a Youth Camp in the City of Chesapeake as Kenny attempted to do. His passion was indeed the youth and keeping them occupied and motivated

There was a divine intervention on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, when the Seattle Seahawks played an outstanding game against the Patriots. Kenny was on that field and directing the team. They won the Superbowl. Kenny was not there to celebrate physically but his spirit will always be on the field of Oscar F. Smith and in the hearts of his Seattle Seahawk family.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m., a group of concerned citizens of Hampton Roads will be gathering together at the Meyera Oberndorf Auditorium, Virginia Beach Library to discuss various topics within the community. It will be hosted by The Hampton Roads Black Radio Announcers Association and G Paris Media Group. The event is open to the General Public and there will be a drawing for two tickets to attend the Hampton Roads Black Radio Announcers Gala to be hosted on June 13, 2026 at the Greenbrier Country Club.

The purpose is to bring people closer and to meet and greet former sportsmen in the Hampton Roads area who may not have gotten the opportunity to be acknowledged. Ten individuals will be recognized for their contributions to Sports in the Hampton Roads area in honor of our dear brother Kenny and others.