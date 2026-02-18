BHM Spotlight: Nathan Richardson: Poetic Portrayal of Frederick Douglass

By Terrance Afer-Anderson

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Because of the strident prohibitions on teaching Black slaves how to read, I have always been enamored by stories of my ancestors who, self-taught, went on to stellar prominence on the American landscape. Though born enslaved, celebrated abolitionist, orator, writer and statesman Frederick Douglass emerged as a singular, in-demand force in eloquent opposition to the inhumane ravages of slavery. I have always found him exceptionally fascinating.

My interest in Mr. Douglass blossomed even more when presented with the opportunity to portray him in the novel stage drama The Greater Love, a love story by former Norfolk playwright Frankie Little Hardin. Yet, while my humble interpretation of this great man was but a single, fleeting bloom, award-winning poet, author and historian Nathan Richardson has cultivated a perennial garden of powerful, enduring portrayals of Frederick Douglass, with more than 600 showcase performances to date, averaging 60 per year, and counting.

I first met Nathan in his role as a poet and literary coach with the prolific Teens With a Purpose, a dynamic organization whose mission is to “Create a platform that empowers young people to use their voice, creativity, reflection, and action to affect personal growth, transform lives, and impact communities.” Currently, he serves as the ambassador-at-large for TWP’s Hampton Roads Youth Poets, a collective of young poets, age 13-19, dedicated to using slam poetry to engender social change.

I was super excited when I discovered that he was portraying Frederick Douglass and, recently, was beyond ecstatic to learn he would be featured in that role for a special presentation at my church, the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. The event will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 2:30 p.m., and can somewhat be defined as historical kismet, as St. Mary’s is the only African American basilica in the U.S. It surely would put a smile on the face of the original Frederick Douglass. It has indeed put one on Nathan’s face.

“Three months ago,” he said, “I was at the National Cathedral for a ceremony accepting my partner Christa Freas into the Episcopal Church. Standing there in awe of the grandeur of the cathedral, I whispered to myself, ‘What would it be like to perform in a sacred space like this?’ Three weeks later I received a call inviting me to do a performance at the Basilica. It’s certainly proof that God is listening even to the prayers we whisper to ourselves.”

Mr. Douglass would surely appreciate that the genesis of this upcoming performance was birthed in the mind of Robert Volpe, a White Basilica parishioner from Rochester, New York. “Mr. Douglass,” he said, “spent 30 years publishing his newspaper The North Star in Rochester. I first studied his work in middle school.” He added, “My admiration of his impact on America’s politics and culture have grown throughout my life. I knew that Mr. Richardson’s portrayal would provide a real-life educational experience for our parish’s families and children.”

Bob also thought it would be a wise move to get the Basilica’s Knights of Peter Claver council, a brotherhood of faithful Catholic men, involved. Grand Knight Joseph McMahon and former Grand Knight Eric Labat concurred.

A Grand Knight is the highest-ranking elected officer of a local council. Joe holds that office for the Basilica’s Barrett~Newell Council, # 279, and he shared a brief historical portrait of the esteemed order.

“The Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver,” he said, “are named for Saint Peter Claver, a 17th Century Jesuit priest assigned to Cartagena, Columbia. He ministered to thousands of enslaved people. His motto was, ‘We must speak to them with our hands, before we speak to them with our lips.’” Joe added, “This call to service is an enduring theme in the legacy of the Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver.”

Religious service is a theme that Nathan fully embraces, especially when it comes to ethnic histories. Observing that the Basilica was built in 1858, he notes, “Throughout the second half of the 19th Century, St. Mary’s stood witness to the same America that Frederick Douglass saw.” He added, “What better place for Douglass to illustrate the intersection between race and religion?”

Nathan brings that same spirit to his portrayal of Douglass.

“My aim is to portray Douglass in the most accurate representation of his intellectual, physical and spiritual essence,” he said. “The feeling is reverence. I would compare it to what you might hear a Baptist Minister say before a sermon or prayer.” He then quoted Psalm 19:14. “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight.”

In fact, having attended one of his earlier poetry sessions, it was a dear friend who started Nathan on his successful and prolific career portraying Frederick Douglass. “Renowned storyteller Sheila Arnold saw me performing at the Smithfield Little Theater and suggested I use my talent as a spoken word performer to portray a historical character.”

But it wasn’t easy. When asked what was the greatest challenge in portraying Douglass, Nathan replied, “It would certainly be the amount of time devoted to researching and memorizing the smallest details of the 19th century, as they relate to his life. It is my personal goal to ensure a minimum of 60 to 70 per cent of what I say are the actual words of Frederick Douglass. That is very difficult, because I am improvising and it’s even harder when I’m taking questions from the audience. I am relying on my total recall of quotes, speeches, letters and poems.”

Yet it works rather nicely! Audiences are consumed by being in the presence of a historical giant being brought back to life.

I was curious if Nathan had portrayed Douglass at the orator and abolitionist’s Washington, D.C. home Cedar Hill. It is the national historic site where he spent the last 17 years of his life.

“I have portrayed Douglass at Cedar Hill several times,” he said. “I love to see the shock on a person’s face when they enter his parlor or library and I’m sitting there in all his regalia.”

For those of you who live in D.C. or have family or friends there, know that Nathan will be doing an encore portrayal of Douglass at Cedar Hill this “Independence Day,” July 4, 2026.

As a bigger-than-life personality that beautifully disrupted pervasive 19th Century African American stereotypes, I was also anxious to know if, in his 21st Century portrayals of Douglass, had Nathan encountered any civil disturbances that today smacked of the racist themes borne more than 100 years ago.

“It was definitely so in 2019, during a protest at the Emancipation Monument, Washington. Frederick Douglass had been the keynote speaker when the monument was originally unveiled in April 1876.” He added, “The 2019 protest was staged by a large group of people who wanted the monument to be torn down. But they were met by an even larger group of people defending the monument. There was no violence but there were lots of agitated people. The event was covered by national and international news outlets.”

He further added, “Those opposed to the monument were not aware that the Emancipation Monument was paid for by the pennies, nickels and dollars of former slaves.”

That last discussion point made for an appropriate close. When asked what he wants people to take away from his February 22 performance at the Basilica, Nathan said, “They should leave with a new understanding of what it means, historically, to be civically engaged in American Democracy.”

Frederick Douglass on Emancipation and Slavery is a free event! For further information, you can call 757-622-4487.

Terrance Afer-Anderson is a writer, actor, director and producer. He is also President/CEO, TerraVizion Entertainment Network.