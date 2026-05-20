Ben Crump Channels Book Sales Into Millions For Black-Owned Bookstores

By Stacy M. Brown

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has helped drive nearly $2 million in sales to Black-owned bookstores through his best-selling novel, “Worse Than a Lie,” using his national platform to direct readers and attention to independent shops that serve as cultural and economic anchors in communities across the country.

“When you have a platform, you have a responsibility. Not just to speak, but to build,” Crump said. “Black-owned bookstores are cultural anchors. They protect our stories and strengthen community.”

Crump’s recent national book tour intentionally partnered with Black-owned bookstores, leading to sellouts, increased foot traffic, and measurable gains for businesses that often operate on narrow margins. His publisher reported tens of thousands of copies sold in early releases, with stores across cities from Washington to Los Angeles seeing spikes in both book sales and overall revenue. Industry data shows there are at least 306 Black-owned bookstores nationwide.

Many earn less than $250,000 annually, a reality that underscores the need for sustained support.

Crump’s career has placed him at the center of many of the nation’s most consequential civil rights cases. From Trayvon Martin to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, his work has produced landmark settlements and forced public scrutiny of policing practices and systemic inequities. The National Newspaper Publishers Association named him among the top Black newsmakers of the 21st century, citing his unmatched presence in national headlines over the past 25 years.

“Every time my name appears, it means we’re facing a constitutional crisis, winning a landmark case, or representing a family who is dealing with unimaginable loss,” Crump said. “The attention is not about me. It is about forcing America to confront what it too often wants to ignore.”

Crump continues to take on active cases involving police use of force and accountability. In Boston, he is representing the family of Stephenson King Jr., who was shot and killed by a police officer. “

In Jacksonville, he called for an investigation into a violent arrest captured on video. “The police cannot be the ones who break the law if they want to be the example of how to uphold the law,” Crump said.

At the same time, Crump has expanded his advocacy into economic and financial equity, including co-founding initiatives aimed at improving access to financial tools in underserved communities.

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“Change is moving fastest in public awareness,” Crump said. “Where we lag most is consistent accountability in the systems people rely on every day. That’s policing, healthcare, housing, and financial access.”

Speaking recently to students at Bowie State University, Crump tied those concerns directly to outcomes in the justice system. “If you have a mental health crisis, the color of your skin should not equal a death sentence,” he said.

He said one of the most pressing challenges is not just misinformation, but refusal to accept facts.

“What’s more dangerous today is when people are confronted with the truth and still choose not to believe it, because that’s how injustice repeats itself,” Crump said.