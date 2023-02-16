Connect with us

Black Arts and Culture

BEHOLD The Green & Gold!!

Published

Just weeks after performing in the nationally televised Tournament of Roses Parade, the NSU Spartan Legion Marching Band was among six to compete in the National HBCU Battle of the Bands in Atlanta, and won a poll as the top HBCU Sports Band in the land.

On Feb. 10, the band was honored at the Virginia State Capitol by the Senate with a resolution co-sponsored and presented by Sen. Lionell Spruill (at mic) and Sen. John Cosgrove (at far right) to NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston and the Spartan Band Director William H.  Bathe and its 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and member flags unit. 

Also standing (L-R): Stephanie K. Sanders, Assistant Director of NSU Bands and  State Senator Louise Lucas, the Senate president pro tempore.

