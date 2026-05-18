Before the Dream: Scholar Reveals Little-Known Details About Young MLK, Jr. In New Book

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Just when you think there is nothing left to learn about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Stanford University professor and King Papers Project Director Dr. Lerone A. Martin reveals otherwise in Young King: The Making of Martin Luther King, Jr. and offers an intimate portrait of King’s formative years and the experiences that shaped his moral, political, and spiritual imagination long before he became a global icon.

Lerone Martin, one of the nation’s leading scholars on King’s life and legacy, has spent years researching and editing King’s sermons, speeches, and correspondence. But rather than presenting King’s rise as inevitable, Martin examines the uncertainty, struggle, and mentorship that shaped the young man who would later lead the Civil Rights Movement.

“It was through reading the letters that Dr. King, at 15 years old and a Morehouse College student, sent home from Connecticut where he worked one summer on a farm picking shade tobacco to make money for college, that I discovered elements of Dr. King’s life that I’d never known throughout my studies of him,” Martin says. “It was King’s first time outside the segregated South. It was also a time of awakening in that he began to embrace being called to ministry.”

The experience in Connecticut proved transformative. Up until then, King had expressed agnostic beliefs and resentment toward white people because of the racism he experienced growing up in the South and Martin argues that this period helped reshape King’s worldview and sense of purpose.

Martin also humanizes King in ways rarely explored. Known to friends as “Little Mike,” the future Nobel Peace Prize winner loved basketball, fashion, and joking around and friends nicknamed him “Will-Shoot” because he preferred shooting the basketball to passing it. Martin also notes that King was not initially the polished orator that history remembers. At Morehouse College, he earned a ‘C’ in reading and comprehension because he struggled with grammar, pronunciation, and phonation.

Also highlighted by Martin is the profound influence women had on King’s development, including his mother, grandmother, teachers, and great-aunt and one of the book’s revelations is that King received his first formal mentoring in public speaking from a high school English teacher.

Martin further explores King’s courtship with Coretta Scott King and the expectations placed upon him by family and community. While King’s family had hoped he would marry another young woman from a prominent Atlanta family named Juanita Sellers, who was not interested in being a stay-at-home wife of a pastor devoted to serving wherever God led him, Martin writes that Coretta’s shared commitment to justice and service ultimately deepened their connection. While she was not initially attracted to King, his sincere desire to serve and learn from Coretta made him, in Coretta’s words, “become handsome before her eyes.” After a playful, hide-and-seek courtship, Coretta made the decision to sacrifice her own career as a concert singer, to join her husband in ministry.

Through deeply researched anecdotes and newly emphasized archival details, Martin presents King not as a flawless figure destined for greatness, but as a young man searching for meaning, identity, and purpose.

“King was extraordinary, ordinary, and everything in between,” Martin writes. “In this little-known story, we get to see a King of flesh and blood, one seeking direction and meaning in life.”