Beach NAACP Hosts SITW Community Leaders Brunch

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Branch of the NAACP held a Community Leaders VIP Brunch on Friday, April 28 at the 757 on the Oceanfront. Newly elected NAACP president Pastor Eric Majette was joined by Rev. Gary McCollum in hosting the event as a part of the Something In The Water activities taking place during the weekend.

The mid-day business and social networking occasion offered the opportunity to stress voting and the upcoming June 20th Primary as well as the importance of NAACP memberships. Mayor Bobby Dyer issued a city proclamation to the group for its community service and social justice work in Virginia Beach.

Two persons were given NAACP awards by President Majette: Maia Chaka, the first Black female NFL referee; and Bruce Smith, retired NFL player and local businessman. Special acknowledgement was awarded 3x Platinum Super Producer Hannon Lane.