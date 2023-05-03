Connect with us

Black Arts and Culture

Beach NAACP Hosts SITW Community Leaders Brunch

The Virginia Beach NAACP held a brunch during Something in the Water weekend to network with community leaders and discuss social justice issues, voting, and NAACP memberships. The event featured awards for notable figures such as Bruce Smith and Maia Chaka.

Published

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Branch of the NAACP held a Community Leaders VIP Brunch on Friday, April  28 at the 757 on the Oceanfront. Newly elected NAACP president Pastor Eric Majette was joined by Rev. Gary McCollum in hosting the event as a part of the Something In The Water activities taking place during the weekend.

The mid-day business and social networking occasion offered the opportunity to stress voting and the upcoming June 20th Primary as well as the importance of NAACP memberships. Mayor Bobby Dyer issued a city proclamation to the group for its community service and  social justice work in Virginia Beach.

Two persons were given NAACP awards by President Majette: Maia Chaka, the first Black female NFL referee; and Bruce Smith, retired NFL player and local businessman. Special acknowledgement was awarded 3x Platinum Super Producer Hannon Lane.

