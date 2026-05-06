Bains Pointe Offers New Affordable Housing For Portsmouth Residents

PORTSMOUTH

A new affordable housing community developed by Ohio-based Woda Cooper opened in Portsmouth on May 5 for residents who earn 30% to 80% of the area’s median income. Additionally, some units are reserved for residents who are developmentally disabled and served by nonprofit collaborator STOP, Inc.

Bains Pointe is located at 1100 High Street in Portsmouth, where city, state and national officials gathered for a program to introduce the facility. Lunch in the community room and tours of the new property followed.

Bains Pointe represents an $18.9 million investment in the City of Portsmouth as well as 50 affordable apartments (39 two-bedroom apartments; 11 three-bedroom apartments) that offer spacious, open layouts, quality finishes, such as luxury vinyl tile flooring, plenty of storage, and energy-efficient features and appliances, including dishwashers. Several units offer features for residents with mobility challenges or sight/hearing disabilities.

The Bains Pointe development also has a connection to the area’s roots in the Underground Railroad. The apartments are named after Eliza Bains, a Crawford House Hotel employee who tracked ships and helped formerly enslaved people escape to Northern states.

The new housing community addresses Virginia’s severe affordable housing crisis with an estimated storage of 105,000 to 200,000 units.