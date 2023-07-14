Bachelor-Benedict Social Club of Norfolk Proudly Presents Its 2023 Debutantes

NORFOLK

The Bachelor-Benedict Social Club Of Norfolk will host its 100th Anniversary Celebration beginning on Friday, June 23, 2023 with an All-White Dinner Dance Fundraiser at the Church of Ascension in Virginia Beach. Tickets are $60 per person.

On Sunday, June 25, the members will hold their Annual Debutante Presentations in a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center in Norfolk. Note: The 2022 Debutantes was the first young ladies presented after the nationwide pandemic.

The Bachelor-Benedict Social Club of Norfolk notes on its Facebook page that it is the oldest African-American organization in the Tidewater area.