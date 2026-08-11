Education
Averett U. in Danville Installs First Black & Second Female President
Dr. Tatia Daniels Granger has made history as Averett University’s first Black president and only the second woman to lead the 167-year-old Danville institution.
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DANVILLE, VA
Averett University in Danville has named Dr. Tatia Daniels Granger as its second female and first Black president.
Granger assumed office at the 167-year school on Aug. 1 and succeeds Dr. Thomas H. Powell, who resumed his retirement July 31 after serving as transitional president for the past 15 months.
“Higher education has been more than a career to me,” said Granger, a Roanoke Valley native and a three-time graduate of the University of Virginia. Danville has a Black population of 50.97 and a White population of 39.79, according to census data.
“It has been a lifelong journey,” Granger said in a statement on the school’s website. “Its seeds were planted not far from here, in Roanoke and Salem, and nourished across the Commonwealth and beyond through my experiences at a range of colleges and universities, first as a student and later as a professional.”
Granger’s bio includes stints at William & Mary, at Georgetown (adjunct professor), vice president for enrollment services at Bennett College in Greensboro, and chief financial officer at Duke University. She also served a term as chair of the UVA’s Alumni Association Board of Managers.
She and her husband, Earl T. Granger III, have two adult daughters.
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