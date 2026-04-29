Author Highlights Costs For Always Being “Twice as Good”

By Robert Naylor, Jr.

Fear tends to exaggerate consequences. The mind can quickly jump to worst-case scenarios and treat them as obvious or inevitable.

But for many African-American professionals and students, that fear doesn’t operate in a vacuum. It is often reinforced by environments that subtly – and sometimes explicitly – question legitimacy. What we often label as “imposter syndrome” is, in many cases, a rational response to persistent external signals.

Imposter syndrome is the persistent belief that our success is accidental, fragile, or undeserved, even when there is clear evidence to the contrary. It shows up as chronic self‑doubt, fear of being “found out,” and the sense that we’re performing competence rather than embodying it. It’s not a lack of ability; it is a distorted interpretation of our own achievements.

Imposter syndrome thrives in silence. People assume they are the only ones struggling, which reinforces feelings of isolation. In high‑performing environments, this can be especially pronounced. Anyone, from any background, can carry doubt quietly while assuming that others are confident.

Yet for Black professionals, that silence is compounded by lived experience. Being one of a few – or the only one – heightens visibility and pressure.

Microaggressions, such as surprise at competence, or backhanded compliments like “you’re so articulate,” accumulate over time. Messages, whether direct or implied, that we are present because of race rather than merit create a subtle but constant sense of scrutiny.

Comparing ourselves to others amplifies the effect. When we measure internal doubt against someone else’s external confidence, inadequacy can feel inevitable.

But comparison is not neutral. It is shaped by representation. When leadership pipelines lack diversity, when mentorship is uneven, and when access to informal networks is limited, comparisons become distorted. It is no longer simply about performance; it becomes about perceived belonging.

Perfectionism then emerges as a shield. Rather than confronting fear directly, we overprepare, overwork, and attempt to control outcomes.

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For many African-Americans, this is reinforced by a familiar cultural expectation: the need to be “twice as good.” The bar is not only high but also constantly shifting. This creates hypervigilance, in which mistakes feel disproportionately costly and success feels conditional.

Understanding these patterns changes how we experience them. What once felt personal and isolating becomes recognizable and contextual.

A substantial body of research suggests that imposter feelings among Black professionals are often environmentally induced – shaped by structural inequities, underrepresentation, and persistent bias – not simply self‑generated doubt.

In my book The Soul of a Leader: Reflections and Meditations on Leadership, I note that fear is both persuasive and powerful. It speaks in absolutes, predicts outcomes without evidence, and edits our story by magnifying missteps while dismissing what we have earned.

In racialized environments, that voice is often amplified by external cues. The result is a quiet but constant negotiation of legitimacy – proving, managing, and navigating perceptions. Over time, that psychological load can be misinterpreted as a lack of ability, when it is more accurately a measure of endurance.

Recognizing the pattern is the first step toward loosening its grip.

Overcoming fear does not require eliminating it. It requires putting it in its proper place and, just as importantly, understanding its origins.

Fear tells a story, but not always our own. It speaks in voices shaped by experience, environment, and expectation.

We must understand it – but we needn’t obey it.

Robert Naylor is a journalist, certified executive coach, and workplace leadership consultant. He is the author of The Soul of a Leader: Reflections and Meditations on Leadership.

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For more information, visit http://www.naylorcoaching.coach or email robert@naylorcoaching.coach