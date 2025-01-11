Attention: High School Students VWU Launches 30 Scholarships For Low-Income STEM Students

VIRGINIA BEACH

Virginia Wesleyan University has received a nearly $2 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund the Marlins IMPACT Scholarship Program for low-income students. This new initiative is designed to provide substantial financial and academic support to low-income students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Students who are accepted into the program will major in one of VWU’s seven STEM disciplines: biochemistry, biology, chemistry, computer science, cybersecurity, earth and environmental sciences, or mathematics. These scholars will not only receive financial assistance but will also benefit from holistic support services with academic and career resources designed to ensure they successfully complete their degrees and transition smoothly into the STEM workforce.

The program will provide eligible students with $11,000 per academic year, for a total of $44,000 over four years, to help cover tuition and related expenses. That’s on top of all other forms of financial aid.

The Marlins IMPACT Scholarship Program is more than just a financial aid initiative – it’s a holistic approach to fostering student success in STEM fields through an integrative system of mentoring, programming, and cohort-based training. The program’s goal is to increase the number of students from underrepresented backgrounds graduating in STEM disciplines and joining the U.S. STEM workforce.

“The Marlins IMPACT Scholarship Program is a testament to VWU’s commitment to inclusivity and academic excellence. We are proud to play a role in shaping the next generation of STEM leaders,” said Dr. Scott D. Miller, President of Virginia Wesleyan University.

Recognizing the rigorous demands of STEM coursework, VWU has designed a multifaceted academic support structure. Scholars will receive personalized one-on-one advising with STEM faculty, access to individualized tutors, and guidance from peer mentors who have navigated similar academic pathways.

To further bolster student success, the program incorporates specialized STEM-themed seminars and courses during the academic year, including the university’s unique January Term classes. These opportunities are crafted to keep students engaged, enhance their learning, and ensure timely completion of their degrees.

STEM Bridge: A Strong Start To College Life

Transitioning from high school to college can be daunting, especially in demanding STEM fields. To help ease this transition, the Marlins IMPACT Scholarship Program offers STEM Bridge, a two-week summer program designed to introduce incoming scholars to university life and prepare them for the rigors of STEM coursework.

Scholars also will have the opportunity to engage in research and internships during their academic careers, gaining real-world experience that is critical for success in the STEM job market.

As part of the program, each student will receive a $6,000 stipend to participate in a summer research or internship experience. Furthermore, students will have the chance to attend and present their research at STEM conferences, providing them with exposure to industry professionals and the broader scientific community.

Apply Now: Applications are being accepted online. APPLY TODAY at vwu.edu.

