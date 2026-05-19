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Atlantic Union Bank Launches Small Businesses Partnership Grant Initiative

Atlantic Union Bank has announced a $2.5 million Small Business Partnership Grant initiative aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and strengthening local economies across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina. Through partnerships with four community development financial institutions, the multi-year investment will expand access to capital, financial education, and business support services for small businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
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RICHMOND

Atlantic Union Bank is launching a Small Business Partnership Grant initiative, a multi-year investment to support small businesses, drive job creation and strengthen local economies across the Mid-Atlantic. The $2.5 million commitment is part of the bank’s broader five-year community impact plan and will support four community development financial institutions (CDFIs) serving Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina.

“Small businesses are at the heart of our communities,” said Nathalia Artus, Head of Community Impact at Atlantic Union Bank. “This partnership is about making sure more entrepreneurs have access to the capital and support they need, by working with organizations that know their communities best.”

The program’s CDFI partners include Community Investment Collaborative (Virginia), Baltimore Community Lending (Maryland), the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (Washington, D.C.), and Carolina Small Business Development Fund (North Carolina). Each organization will receive $625,000 over five years to expand its existing programs and reach more small businesses.

The funding will support small businesses through expanded access to capital and technical assistance. This includes efforts to increase access to credit for qualified small businesses that may not meet traditional bank lending criteria, along with business planning, financial education, credit and debt management, risk assessment and other tools designed to help entrepreneurs succeed.

“This partnership is about meeting small business owners where they are,” said Michael Brown, Head of Business Banking at Atlantic Union Bank. “By supporting access to capital alongside hands-on business guidance, we’re helping entrepreneurs build stronger foundations and drive long-term growth.”

On April 28, Atlantic Union Bank hosted a celebratory event in Glen Allen, Va., recognizing its CDFI partners with a check presentation and showcasing each organization’s success in supporting small business owners and local economies. The event was attended by community leaders, partners, and bank representatives.

Atlantic Union Bank officials say they are committed to advancing financial inclusion and community development across its footprint. The Atlantic Union Bank Small Business Grant Program builds on the bank’s broader work to support initiatives that strengthen local economies and create long-term opportunities. 

To learn more, visit AUBcares.com.

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