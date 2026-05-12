ASPIRE GALLERY Honors 23 Volunteers

Special To The New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK

The Aspire Art Gallery held an artful event on Friday, April 24, 2026 to pay tribute to its Volunteers who had served the gallery during its first year of operation. Twenty-three individuals were honored and presented gifts as thanks for assisting in the programs at the Gallery.

The Gallery Director, Joan L. Rhodes-Copeland, spoke about the volunteers and how each participated in the operation and the success of the gallery. Music for the evening was provided by Stan “The Saxophone Mam” Howard.

Several businesses and individuals provided sponsorships for the event through tickets and donations for the silent auction and the overall programs. These included Virginia Arts Festival, Virginia Symphony Orchestra, and ISSA of Virginia, Inc,

Through the Gallery’s art exhibitions, receptions, after school children’s program, and programs that serve the residents in the Aspire Apartment building, Aspire has made an impact in the local community and volunteers have contributed towards this success. Several community and social groups have been hosted by the Gallery for arts programs.

The gallery is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested you can call Joan Rhodes-Copeland at 757-373-3293 or visit the website — Aspireartgallery.org for forms and more information.