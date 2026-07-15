Aspire Art Gallery To Host Book Signing For Audrey Perry Williams

NORFOLK

Aspire Art Gallery will welcome historian, educator, and author Audrey Landell Perry Williams for a special author presentation and book signing on Sunday, July 19, 2026, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The free public event will feature a discussion of Williams’ debut book, Virginia Mae Burnette Perry/Perry: A Remarkable Woman of Unwavering Faith Who Persevered and Never Accepted Defeat, followed by audience questions and a book signing.

Williams serves as President of the Hampton Roads Branch of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History (ASALH), the nation’s oldest organization dedicated to researching, preserving, and promoting African-American history. Founded in 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, ASALH has spent more than a century advancing the study of Black history and culture and established Negro History Week, which later evolved into Black History Month.

A graduate of Norfolk State University and Hampton University, Williams spent 27 years developing educational and instructional systems for all branches of the United States military before dedicating herself to historical preservation, education, and community leadership. She is also a lifelong church historian and an advocate for preserving the stories that define families and communities.

Her debut book honors the life and legacy of her mother, Virginia Mae Burnette Perry, whose faith, perseverance, and devotion to family and community inspired generations.

Through her mother’s story, Williams encourages readers to recognize the importance of preserving personal and family histories before they are lost.

Guests attending the event will enjoy an author presentation, discussion of the book, audience Q&A, historical photographs and slides, and the opportunity to purchase personally signed copies.

The event is presented as part of Aspire Art Gallery’s summer programming accompanying the exhibition Black Voices & Visions Revisited, which celebrates African-American history, culture, resilience, and artistic expression through the work of Hampton Roads artists.

For gallery information and event details, contact: Joan Rhodes-Copeland, Executive Director, Aspire Art Galler, joan@aspireartgallery.org. (757) 373-3293

About Aspire Art Gallery

Aspire Art Gallery is a nonprofit community art gallery located in downtown Norfolk dedicated to showcasing diverse artistic voices through exhibitions, educational programs, workshops, author events, and cultural programming. By connecting artists, authors, and audiences through meaningful creative experiences, Aspire enriches the cultural life of Hampton Roads while celebrating history, creativity, and community.