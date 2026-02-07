Black Arts and Culture
Aspire Art Gallery Celebrates 100 Years of Black History
Aspire Art Gallery in Norfolk marks 100 years of Black history with youth poetry, music, and powerful artist talks, spotlighting African American life and creativity across generations throughout Black History Month.
#BlackHistoryMonth #NorfolkArts #BlackArtMatters #HamptonRoads #AspireArtGallery #BlackArtists #YouthVoices #AfricanAmericanArt
NORFOLK
Aspire Art Gallery, the new gallery in Norfolk, Virginia will feature several programs during Black History Month.
On Saturday, February 7 the TEENS WITH A PURPOSE will be performing at the gallery from 1-3. This local Norfolk Group is headed by Diedra Love.
This talented group of young people, located in Norfolk, will perform and launch their newest volume of “CREATIVE TONGUES VOLUME IV: I am Human.” The celebration will feature a poetry reading showcasing work from the book, along with special musical performance. This event honors legacy, uplifts youth expression, and celebrates storytelling as a bridge between past, present, and future.
ARTISTS TALKS
On Saturday, February 28, 2026, Aspire will feature gallery artists whose work is on display in the VISIONS AND VISIONARIES: From the Past to the Present”. These talks will be held starting at 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The artists will discuss how their selected works relates to the theme of Black History. Month.
The Exhibition focuses on works that describe and/or feature life and experiences of African Americans throughout these 100 years. Artists whose works will be on exhibition include Deborah Branch, Janice Johnson, Elginia McCrary, Chioke Murray, Tracey Owens, Steve Prince, Synthia St. James, Clayton Singleton, Ralph Thomas, Donald Wilson, Dennis Winston and Ken Wright,
Aspire Art gallery is a community focused art gallery that features works by local and national artists. The Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 to 4:00. The gallery provides classes, workshops, and is available for group meetings and functions.
For more information, call Joan L. Rhodes-Copeland, Gallery Director 757-373-3293.
