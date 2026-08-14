ASALH: Oldest Black History Organization To Convene Here

By L. Ceri Mundrati

NJG Summer Intern

New Journal and Guide

As the annual Association for the Study of African-American Life and History (ASALH) 111th Conference approaches, attendees have plenty to look forward to as they prepare for one of the nation’s premier celebrations of African-American history and culture.

This year’s conference slated for September 23-27 at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott, is themed “A Century of Black History Commemorations.”

It expects to bring together hundreds of scholars, educators, community leaders and history enthusiasts to celebrate the legacy, achievements and contributions of African-Americans. From heritage tours and free author book signings to thought-provoking panel discussions, the conference offers opportunities for attendees of all backgrounds to learn, connect and engage.

The name ASALH may be unfamiliar to some; however, one of the group’s most recognizable contributions is well known to most people around the world.

Each year, ASALH selects a national Black History Month theme that encourages deeper exploration of a significant aspect of African-American history. The themes often inspire museum exhibitions, public lectures, classroom lessons and newspaper coverage across the country.

Past themes have examined education, civil rights, public health, economic empowerment, the Black family, voting rights, military service and the arts.

ASALH is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and was founded in 1915 by renowned historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson and minister Jesse E. Moorland. Sylvia Cyrus is the current Executive Director.

Audrey Landell Perry Williams, president of ASALH’s Hampton Roads Branch, said, ”There’s going to be something for everyone, and we want to create a space where people are inspired to learn and grow as Black people in a world that is trying to wipe us out.”

Williams has dedicated much of her life to preserving and celebrating African-American history. In addition to serving as branch president, she is co-chair of the conference’s Local Arrangements Committee, helping coordinate entertainment, oversee the African-American Heritage Tour, and prepare welcome materials for attendees.

The heritage tour will highlight several historic sites throughout Hampton Roads, including the Newsome House Museum and the birthplace of legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald in Newport News, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the region’s rich Black history firsthand.

Attendees can view the complete conference schedule, register for the event, reserve hotel accommodations and build personalized itineraries by selecting the sessions they wish to attend.

Community members who are not registered for the full conference can still participate in several free events that are open to the public.

Among them is the Exhibitor Hall, open Thursday through Saturday, where visitors can browse books, artwork, clothing, crafts and educational displays while networking with scholars, publishers and community organizations from across the country.

The conference will also feature the ASALH Film Festival, showcasing films that highlight Black history, culture and global experiences. Scheduled screenings include A Raisin in the Sun (1961), Fruitvale Station (2013), A Soldier’s Story (1984), and several other acclaimed films.

ASALH is also seeking volunteers to help make the conference a success. Volunteer responsibilities may include greeting attendees, assisting with registration, helping authors during book signings, supporting the Film Festival and directing guests throughout the conference.

Volunteers who complete at least four hours of service will receive complimentary access to select conference sessions that would otherwise require registration. Beyond the added benefit of attending panels, volunteering provides an opportunity to network with scholars, historians, educators and community leaders from across the nation.

“My desire after this conference is that we bring more people in who really want to be a part of this story to ensure that we tell the accurate narrative of our history,” Williams said.

Beyond the conference itself, ASALH is working to expand its presence across Hampton Roads. The organization is reaching out to churches and community members throughout Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk and Virginia Beach with the goal of establishing a South Hampton Roads chapter.

For those interested in preserving Black history, connecting with others who share that passion and becoming more involved in their community, the conference offers an ideal place to begin.

To register for the conference, volunteer or learn more about free public events, visit the ASALH conference website at https://asalh.org/conference.

Itinerary: convention2.allacademic.com/one/asalh/asalh26/

Volunteer Registration: https://asalh.org/conference/volunteers/

Free Events List: asalh.org/conference/free-and-open-to-the-public/