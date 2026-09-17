ASALH: America’s Oldest Black History Organization Convenes In Hampton Roads At Marriott

By New Journal and Guide Staff

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) brings its annual convention to the Marriott Waterside in Norfolk September 23-27. The premier organization is observing 111 years dedicated to the collection, preservation and interpretation of African American history.

Each year, ASALH selects a national Black History Month theme that encourages deeper exploration of a significant aspect of African American history. The themes often inspire museum exhibitions, public lectures, classroom lessons and newspaper coverage across the country.

Past themes have examined education, civil rights, public health, economic empowerment, the Black family, voting rights, military service and the arts.

ASALH is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and was founded in 1915 by renowned historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson and minister Jesse E. Moorland. It is the nation’s oldest learned society dedicated to the scholarly study of Black history. Its work has transformed how Americans understand the nation’s past.

A Vision Born from Exclusion

Woodson, often called the “Father of Black History,” understood firsthand the consequences of historical omission. Despite earning a doctorate in history from Harvard University in 1912—only the second African American to do so after W. E. B. Du Bois—he found that the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans were largely ignored by historians and educators.

In September 1915, shortly after attending a national celebration marking the 50th anniversary of emancipation in Chicago, Woodson and Moorland established the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. Their mission was straightforward but ambitious: collect historical records, encourage scholarly research, publish reliable scholarship and ensure that African American history would not be forgotten.

The organization later adopted its current name, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, reflecting evolving language while maintaining its original mission.

The Birth of Black History Month

Perhaps ASALH’s most enduring contribution came in 1926 when Woodson introduced Negro History Week.

The week was intentionally scheduled during the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, dates already widely commemorated within Black communities.

Schools, churches, civic organizations and newspapers embraced the annual observance, using it as an opportunity to teach history that was often absent from textbooks.

Over the next five decades, Negro History Week grew into a nationwide movement.

In 1976, during the nation’s Bicentennial celebration, the observance officially expanded into Black History Month, with President Gerald Ford encouraging Americans to honor “the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.”

Today, Black History Month is observed throughout the United States and has inspired similar commemorations in other countries.

Connecting Scholarship and Community

Although ASALH is rooted in academic research, its influence extends well beyond universities.

Through local branches across the nation, the organization sponsors public lectures, youth programs, genealogy workshops, heritage tours and community celebrations designed to make history accessible to people of all ages.

Its annual conference brings together historians, educators, archivists, museum professionals, students and community leaders to share new research and discuss emerging issues in African American history.

The organization also advocates for the preservation of historic sites, archives and collections that document Black life in America.