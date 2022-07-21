Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

As Trump Court Flexes Power, Thomas Emerges

Published

By Lauren Victoria Burke
NNPA Newswire Contributor

From striking down Roe v. Wade and weakening environmental protections and threatening to strike Times v. Sullivan, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has a lot to say lately.

In the week after the Supreme Court took away a constitutional right for the first time in history, Thomas, 74, is emerging as a central character for the conservative members of the Supreme Court. After President Donald Trump appointed three conservative judges to fill the vacancies that Democrats were unable to convert on, Thomas now has plenty of conservative company.

After three decades on the Supreme Court and often being in the minority when opinions were released, suddenly Thomas’ influence is large.

The 6-3 court represents the first time in decades that conservatives have control of the court which now has no moderate members to tip the scale one way or the other on close votes. As the decisions of the year are released, an expansion of gun rights in New York was part of the key decisions.

On June 30, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the court after a noon swearing-in ceremony. She takes the place of Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.

“They object on religious grounds to all available COVID–19 vaccines because they were developed using cell lines derived from aborted children,” Thomas wrote in an opinion on June 30. The notion that COVID-19 vaccines are somehow linked to fetuses is deliberate disinformation spread primarily by QAnon online. No COVID-19 vaccine in the United States contains the cells of fetuses.

“Justice Clarence Thomas confirmed many of our deepest fears about where this decision may lead: Taking aim at additional long-standing precedent and cherished privacy rights, from access to contraception and in-vitro fertilization to marriage equality,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of Thomas last week.

Many progressives have been targeting Thomas for criticism all week after the fall of Roe v. Wade after 49 years. Thomas is indicating more conservative moves by the current court are likely.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the host of the podcast BURKEFILE. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Hampton Roads Community News

Dr. Bethune Statue Unveiled in Statuary Hall on July 13

By Andreas Butler Florida Courier ’s statue is now on display in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. An unveiling ceremony occurred Wednesday, July...

11 hours ago

Hampton Roads Community News

232 Years In The Making— First Black Woman Joins Supreme Court

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson officially joined the U.S. Supreme Court, marking a historic...

July 7, 2022

National Commentary

Pro-Choice Va. Legislators Get Ready For State Fight

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide On May 2 when the draft opinion of the Supreme Court calling for overturning Roe...

June 2, 2022
Wornie Reed Wornie Reed

Politics

Right-Wing Supreme Court

Since that nineteen-year period between 1954 and 1973, the Supreme Court has been moving back to its traditional role. For example, installing a president...

May 12, 2022