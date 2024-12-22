Area Kwanzaa Celebration To Observe 4th Principle – Cooperative Economics

VIRGINIA BEACH

Women Against Violence (WAV) and CVUU Social Justice Committee will host a celebration of Kwanzaa on Sunday, December 29th, 2024, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 South Military Highway, Virginia Beach, VA.

The ceremony will include a special salute to local elders; and highlight the fourth principle of Kwanzaa, Ujamaa – Cooperative Economics, featuring a distinguished panel of local entrepreneurs including Brenda Andrews, publisher of the New Journal and Guide, Michelle Griffin, proprietor of the Norfolk Montessori Academy, Sia Alexander, owner of Pure Lagos Gallery & Boutique, Seko Varner, owner of the Greenbook and Positive Vibes DJ; and Shelton Muhummad, of Our Light Program.

Entertainment will be provided by the duos Ferricia and Nya; vocalist Silk and Honey; Storytelling by author Melissa Fanning; youth moon science project by Dr. Helen Ballard, and a Black History Museums by Lavender Essence and Anne Boone; and a Drumming procession lead by Bab Eturnal El Bey. Chef Ariette and Fusion Mélange will be on hand with their savory Haitian Cuisine.

The event is open to the public, all are welcome. Join WAV for a meaningful celebration that will honor the spirit of Kwanzaa and build stronger, more connected communities.

The group is seeking vendors for this event. If interested please contact Diana Chappell at (757) 466-7077

Women Against Violence (WAV) is dedicated to empowering communities and advocating for change. The CVUU Social Justice Committee works to promote equality, justice, and unity in the Coastal Virginia region.

Other organizers are The New Journal and Guide (media sponsor) and The Hampton Roads Greenbook, a comprehensive directory, available as a free downloadable app and website, that spotlights Black and minority-owned businesses.

